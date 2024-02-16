World Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Committee for Children, EVERFI, RethinkEd, Nearpod, Newsela, Playworks, and Wings of Kids Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Solution (Social & Emotional Learning Platform, Social & Emotional Learning Assessment Tool), Service, End User, Core Competency, Type & Regions - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SEL market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6%

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SEL market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report would help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Premium Insights

Demand for New Learning Models with Advancement in Technologies to Present Growth Opportunities for Market

Middle and High Schools Segment to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

Solutions and Web-based Segments to Account for Largest Market Shares in 2023

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

The growing demand for SEL is increasing due to the usage and demand for various advanced technologies, such as wearable devices, mixed reality, and AI. Emotional Learning (EL) involves developing an individual's ability to make positive life choices, achieve intellectual success, and build a promising career. SEL solutions encompass a range of tools, programs, and assessments that help educators, parents, and communities guide students through managing their emotions, relationships, goals, and responsibilities, while making informed decisions.

The major players in the SEL market are Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), RethinkEd (US), etc. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the SEL market.

By Type, the application segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The term application refers to the SEL platform set up on school servers, desktop computers, or mobile devices, which teachers and students can access. The SEL curriculum can be accessed without an internet connection in exceptional circumstances.

The application-based SEL platform is handy for schools with poor internet connectivity in rural areas. Due to their ease of use and continuous operation, SEL programs are preferred by schools in developing countries. SEL suppliers promptly send updated software to schools in case of an upgrade.

By End Use, the Middle and High Schools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Middle and high school students, aged 11 to 18 are typically divided into different age groups. However, when applying SEL, this group needs to be more noticed. But, with growing concerns about social and behavioral difficulties, indiscipline, emotional distress, and poor management, more educators are focusing on SEL solutions. Middle and high school students can now choose from various SEL modules offered by providers, which include platforms, interactive games, tales, and workshops. SEL teaches adaptable skills that are useful both inside and outside the classroom.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to its rapid development, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for SEL. SEL solutions are being quickly adopted, making it the fastest-growing market globally. China and Japan, the region's most technologically advanced nations, dominate the SEL market. The region has the largest student population, and with technological advancements, there is an increasing need for newer teaching methods.

The SEL market is driven to adapt to Asia Pacific's diverse educational needs, including ANZ, Japan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to have more growth opportunities - the government programs to boost digital infrastructure fuel the region's adoption of SEL.

Case Study Analysis

Hca Healthcare Utilized Everfi's Mental Wellness Program for Students

Everfi Helped Students of Prince William County Public Schools to Prepare for Personal and Professional Success

Illuminate Education Partnered with Cisd to Develop Ise Solutions for Special Education Needs

Panorama Education Helped Fresno Unified School District Promote Sel Using Relevant Survey Data

Navigate360 Social and Emotional Learning Program Helped Students at Marion Public School Learn Strategies to Respond to Stressors

Ceres High School Used Schoolmint Hero for Social and Academic Success

Market Overview and Industry Trends



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Overall Development of Students

Growing Implementation of Distance Education Solutions

Need for Social and Emotional Well-Being in Educational Institutions

Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments

Need for Promoting Social Awareness Among Employees in Organizations

Proliferation of Computing in K-12 Sector

Restraints

Absence of Appropriate Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Lack of Education Budget in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

Demand for New Learning Models with Advancements in Technologies

Emergence of AI, Ar, and Vr Learning Trends in the K-12 Sector

Challenges

Shift from Traditional Learning Methods

Focus on Academic Learning More Than Social and Emotional Learning

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Ar and Vr

AI

IoT

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Services

5G Network

Adjacent Technologies

Educational Technology (Edtech)

Assistive Technology

Blockchain

Complementary Technologies

Natural Language Processing (Nlp)

Biometric Feedback Devices

Speech Recognition Technology

Technology Roadmap for Market

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Communications Act of 1934

Gdpr

International Organization for Standardization ( Iso) Standard 27001

27001 Appi

Essa

Supporting Social and Emotional Learning Act

Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning Act of 2015

Jesse Lewis Empowering Educators Act

Social Emotional Learning for Families Act of 2019

Company Profiles

Key Players

Committee for Children

Everfi

Nearpod

Illuminate Education

Panorama Education

Schoolmint

Newsela

Playworks

Wings for Kids

RethinkEd

Move this World

Positive Action

Growing Leaders

Mindsets

Ori Learning

The Conover Company

Imagine Learning

Navigate360

Peekapak

Paths Program LLC

Start-Ups/SMEs

Brighten Learning

Aperture Education

Taproot Learning

Meandmine

Base Education

Everyday Speech

Moozoom

Wayfinder

Heykiddo

Classcraft

Tamboro

Persona Education

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhr5s6

