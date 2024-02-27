WORLD SPA Expands Wellness Offerings with New IV Therapy Services

New York City's newest luxury spa offers a full-service experience with new treatments focused on recovery, aesthetics, and cognition improvement

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WORLD SPA , the newest 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse and wellness destination in the heart of Brooklyn, is expanding its full-service wellness offerings with the addition of Intravenous (IV) therapies. The new menu of IV treatments will be available starting March 18th and is designed to revitalize and energize guests during their experience while enhancing WORLD SPA's already extensive list of authentic and cultural spa offerings.

WORLD SPA, the newest 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse and wellness destination in the heart of Brooklyn

The new menu of IV treatment services offers 11 different types of vitamin-infused IVs and is meticulously crafted to address a diverse range of wellness needs and elevate the overall spa experience. From combating dehydration to enhancing energy levels and addressing the lingering effects in the morning after a night out, each treatment offers a unique and targeted approach to well-being.

"At WORLD SPA, we are dedicated to offering a diverse range of wellness experiences that cater to the individual needs of our guests and make our spa a one-stop premiere destination where guests can immerse themselves in treatments from across the globe," said WORLD SPA Managing Director Lenny Vays. "The introduction of the new range of premium quality vitamin IV therapies contributes to our Spa's holistic approach to well-being and commitment to innovative wellness solutions."

Operated by Columbus Medical, the treatments have been exclusively developed by the licensed medical entity. The IV therapies are tailored with the assistance of an experienced medical 'sommelier,' guiding clients through a variety of treatments including, but not limited to:

Energy Boost

Hydration Mix

Stomach Soother

NAD+ Boost treatments

WORLD SPA continues to set itself apart as New York's newest premier wellness sanctuary, offering guests a cultural oasis away from the busy NYC life. In addition to the multitude of new IV treatments, guests can indulge in a combination of diverse authentic spa experiences from around the world. From Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, and Turkish and Moroccan hammams, to cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens, and an array of saunas, steam rooms, and pools, WORLD SPA has something for everyone.

For additional information and pricing visit: https://shopiv.worldspa.com/reservations/category/

About WORLD SPA: Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, WORLD SPA is a new type of wellness oasis. Featuring three floors of impeccably designed traditional and cultural experiences from every corner of the globe including banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams, cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens, a not-to-be-missed infrared room, and more, WORLD SPA instantly transports guests a wellness sanctuary like no other. WORLD SPA is the social wellness lounge we all want (and need) where you can chill out, relax, indulge, be pampered, or even gather and celebrate with friends. For additional information and pricing, please visit WORLDSPA.com and follow us on Instagram @worldspanyc .

Media Contact:

Digi Ink PR

Chelsea Kershaw

(909) 573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE WORLD SPA