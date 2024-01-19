World Specialty Food Ingredients Market Report 2023-2030: Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean-Label Ingredients Gaining Momentum in the Multi-Billion Burgeoning Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type, Source, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty food ingredients market is projected to reach $250.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. In terms of volume, the specialty food ingredients market is projected to reach 79,704.9 KT by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of the specialty food ingredients market is driven by the consumers' changing preferences, driving the demand for specialty ingredients in the food & beverage sector, growing health consciousness among consumers, the growing adoption of convenience foods, and increasing partnerships and distribution agreements among specialty food ingredients manufacturers.

However, specialty food ingredients' short shelf life and low stability hamper the growth of this market to some extent. New product launches and technological innovations in the specialty food ingredients space are expected to provide market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. Moreover, the growing demand for natural, organic, and clean-label ingredients is a prominent trend in the specialty food ingredients market.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this regional market is driven by the emerging trend of healthy food, rising demand for packaged food, rapid urbanization, rising awareness about the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients, and a growing diabetic and obese population in the region.



The key players operating in the global specialty food ingredients market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.).

In 2023, the proteins & amino acids segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global specialty food ingredients market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for a protein-rich diet, growing health and wellness, and the rising demand for plant-based protein from the growing vegan population. Further, proteins and amino acids are crucial for the proper functioning and structure of the body. A varied and balanced diet with adequate protein sources can help ensure the body receives the amino acids necessary to support its physiological processes.



The natural specialty food ingredients segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing awareness about sustainable sourcing and advancements in food technology, the growing popularity of clean-label products, increasing demand for organic food products, and rising awareness about the health hazards associated with synthetic food ingredients.



In 2023, the food segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global specialty food ingredients market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to changing consumer lifestyles and the rising preference for convenience food. Additionally, the increasing health awareness among consumers is steadily causing a shift towards safer and healthier foods, which is further expected to boost the demand for specialty food ingredients.

In 2023, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global specialty food ingredients market.

The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing innovations in confectionery applications, rising health consciousness, and the rising demand for convenience foods due to busy schedules and high disposable incomes.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the historical market sizes, volume, and growth rates of the global specialty food ingredients market?

At what rate is the global specialty food ingredients demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments, in terms of type, source, and application, are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global specialty food ingredients market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

Who are the major players in the global specialty food ingredients market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global specialty food ingredients market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Insights



Factors Affecting Market Growth

Consumers' Changing Preferences Driving the Demand for Specialty Ingredients in the Food & Beverage Sector

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Supporting Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Convenience Foods Driving the Utilization of Specialty Food Ingredients

Partnerships and Distribution Agreements Among Specialty Food Ingredients Manufacturers Accelerating Market Expansion

Specialty Food Ingredients' Short Shelf Life and Low Stability Impacting F&B Manufacturing and Product Quality

New Product Launches and Technological Innovations Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Trends

Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean-Label Ingredients Gaining Momentum in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Scope of the Report:

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Type

Proteins and Amino Acids

Flavors

Vitamins

Hydrocolloids

Specialty Starches

Preservatives

Minerals

Acidulants

Colorants

Sweeteners

Emulsifiers

Essential Oils

Prebiotics

Enzymes

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Starter Cultures

Carotenoids

Other Specialty Food Ingredients

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Source

Natural Specialty Food Ingredients

Artificial Specialty Food Ingredients

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Application

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Infant Food

Other Food Applications

Beverage

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Dairy-based Beverages

Sports and Energy Drinks

Iced Tea

Other Non-alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

