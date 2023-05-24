World Sports and Active Nutrition Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Regional Breakdown, Category, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands and Forecasts

24 May, 2023, 20:15 ET
The global sports and active nutrition sector was valued at $27.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to yield a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-27, to reach $38.7 billion in 2027.
The Americas was the largest market in the sector in 2022, with $19.4 billion of value sales and 353.9 million kg of volume sales. During 2022-27, the sports and active nutrition market in the Americas is expected to register a value CAGR of 6.7%. The sports and active nutrition sector in the Americas was fragmented in 2022, with the top five companies accounting for a value share of 21.2%, led by Glanbia with a value share of 8.8%
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global sports and active nutrition sector. It includes an analysis on the following:
Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes off-trade data only.
Change in consumption: Provides an overview of the shift in consumption of sports and active nutrition products over 2017-27 at global and regional levels.
High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,
socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2022-27, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. Market size, company and brand analysis, and distribution analysis includes off-trade data.
Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, as well as analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.
Key distribution channels: Provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global sports and active nutrition sector in 2022. It covers cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, e-retailers, other specialist retailers, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, direct sellers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others.
Select industry metrics: Provides data for alternative content including patent analytics, job analytics, and deals analytics.
Key Highlights
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Glanbia plc
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Woodbolt Distribution
- Nutrabolt
- Xiwang Group Company Limited
- The Hut Group
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd
- USN .- Ultimate Sports Nutrition
- Post Holdings Inc
- The Carlyle Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Sports and Active Nutrition Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Sports and Active Nutrition Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Sports and Active Nutrition Sector
Part 2: Shift in Overall Sports and Active Nutrition Consumption Patterns
- Change in Consumption Levels in the Overall Sports and Active Nutrition Sector, 2017-27
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
- Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive Analysis
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Future Outlook
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global
- Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region
Part 6: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 7: Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Label Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 8: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 9: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
- Appendix
