World Sports Network (WSN) Announces Bespoke Sportsbook Rating System, BetEdge

News provided by

WSN - World Sports Network

23 Jun, 2023, 07:28 ET

The leading sportsbook review website, World Sports Network (WSN), proudly announces the launch of BetEdge, a unique and innovative sportsbook rating system. Developed by WSN's seasoned team of reviewers with decades of combined experience, BetEdge sets the new industry standard for evaluating and comparing sportsbooks.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetEdge reflects WSN's commitment to integrity and transparency in sportsbook reviews. Covering seven key areas integral to an exceptional sportsbook experience, this comprehensive rating methodology ensures all reviewed sportsbooks meet WSN's high standards consistently.

The areas evaluated by BetEdge include Promotions and Bonuses, Sportsbook Features, Banking Options, Odds, Security, Customer Support, and Mobile App Experience. Each of these factors is rigorously tested and given a score out of 10, with the overall rating calculated by averaging the seven BetEdge scores.

WSN's sportsbook review process emulates that of a regular bettor, covering registration, application of bonus codes, first deposit, and navigation across the platform. This procedure provides the reviewers an authentic understanding of the platform, giving the audience insightful, fair, and trustworthy reviews.

Through BetEdge, WSN ensures that its reviews are accurate, current, and reflective of the sportsbook's actual state. Unlike other review platforms, WSN continually updates its reviews, staying abreast of changes such as new features or promotional offers. This guarantees that WSN's readers always get the most relevant and timely information.

WSN is proud to set a new benchmark in sportsbook reviewing with BetEdge, cementing its position as a reliable guide for sports bettors around the world. WSN invites everyone to visit their website and experience the difference a well-structured, transparent, and in-depth sportsbook review system can make.

Contact Details:
General inquiries: [email protected] 

SOURCE WSN - World Sports Network

