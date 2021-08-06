World Sports Network (WSN.com) Free $600 Weekly NFL Sweepstakes Has Returned
Just in time for the return of the Preseason, the World Sports Network (WSN.com) today confirms that their long-running free NFL sweepstakes has returned as well.
Aug 06, 2021, 11:00 ET
ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This pick 'em style contest is a completely free-to-enter event, and a firm favorite of fans and enthusiast bettors. Running weekly through the length of the season, the sweepstakes focus on six of the most competitive games each week, and challenge prospective winners to call the point margins on each.
The prize pool matches their similarly free MLB sweepstakes and stands at a generous $600 to give away and resets weekly. The games for the opening week are as follows:
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets vs. New York Giants
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders
For press inquiries, please contact:
Gustave Seeberg - Outreach Manager
SOURCE World Sports Network
