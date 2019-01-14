World Stem Cell Summit: PolarityTE to Present Abstract on Regenerative Platform Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) announced today that it will present an abstract highlighting the PolarityTE platform technology at the Regenerative Medicine Foundation World Stem Cell Summit in Miami, Florida on January 24, 2019. PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences.

The accepted poster abstract entitled "Neogeneration of fully-functional bone and skin with minimally polarized functional units in an autologous homologous tissue construct" describes preclinical research related to PolarityTE's platform technology and its capacity for skin and bone regeneration. The findings show the wounds and defects treated with the autologous homologous constructs in preclinical studies result in regenerated tissues similar to healthy native skin and bone.

"The regenerative medicine community has long been working to achieve full-thickness tissue regeneration; we are pleased to be able to reach this landmark and look forward to continuing to share our groundbreaking medical innovation with the field," said Denver M. Lough, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PolarityTE. "The World Stem Cell Summit is an excellent opportunity to connect with leaders in the space and contribute to the broader dialog about the future of regenerative medicine. We look forward to highlighting our research showing the capacity of our technology to regenerate fully-functional tissue structures like skin and bone."

In the preclinical studies featured in the abstract, treatments with autologous homologous constructs were monitored by macroscopic and microCT imaging over the course of six months. Upon completion, gene expression of the wounds and defects were evaluated using PCR arrays. Tissue architecture and histology were assessed using brightfield and fluorescence microscopy, second harmonic resonance imaging and scanning electron microscopy. Molecular composition was confirmed by Raman spectroscopy, and mechanical testing was utilized to evaluate consistency and strength. Results from each of these assessments demonstrated that the wounds and defects treated with the autologous homologous tissue constructs yielded a comparable composition, structure and consistency to native skin and bone.

For information on the World Stem Cell Summit, including its history, sponsors and participants, please go to www.worldstemcellsummit.com.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

