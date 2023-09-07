IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's premier surfing competition, the World Surf League (WSL) US Open, joined forces with wellness brand Youtheory for a week of waves, activities, and holistic well-being for the second year in a row.

World Surf League and Youtheory Collaborate Again for an Unforgettable Week of Surfing and Wellness at the US Open

"We're thrilled to have partnered for the second time at this year's World Surf League US Open," said Darren Rude, Founder of Youtheory. "The collaboration allowed us to bring together the worlds of surfing and wellness in a unique way. We believe that maintaining a healthy body and mind is crucial, and this event was a testament to that belief."

Youtheory has been the official vitamin and supplement sponsor of the WSL US open for two years in a row, showcasing its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle for surfers and their dedicated fans. The event took place from July 30 to August 6 at Huntington Beach and proved to be an engaging experience for both the surfing community and the health and wellness sphere.

Throughout the week, attendees were treated to a variety of games and interactive activities, which proved to be a hit with the energetic crowd. A major highlight of the event was an exclusive signing session with surfer Griffin Colapinto where fans had the opportunity to take photos, receive an autograph, and get to know the athlete face-to-face.

The WSL store offered Youtheory's best-sellers and endless product samples for participants to have the opportunity to discover the benefits of incorporating wellness supplements into their daily routines. The event was also supported by Body Glove, and featured a giveaway where winners received pieces from Tati West's eco-friendly swim collection with Body Glove, and Griffin's signed surfboards.

"We are excited to welcome Youtheory for another year at the US Open," said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. "We know how important maintaining overall health is, and we are proud to have a strong relationship with Youtheory that promotes these benefits to our athletes and fans."

WSL fans were introduced to the Youtheory brand through displays and signage at the Huntington Beach Challenger Series event.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. It is Youtheory's goal to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty, and overall well-being. Youtheory believes that its products are only as good as the ingredients, so youtheory travels the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, youtheory is committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, which guarantee purity, potency, and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the undisputed World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfers on the world's best waves. WSL is comprised of the Tours and Competition division, which oversees and operates more than 180 global competitions each year; WSL WaveCo, home of the world's largest high-performance, human-made wave; and WSL Studios, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted projects. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

SOURCE Youtheory