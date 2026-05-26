World Surf League Partners with SURF as the Official Dating App of the Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SURF, a dating app redefining modern dating, offering users community and interest based match potential directly within the app, will be partnering with the World Surf League (WSL) as the Official Dating App of the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico. The nine-day surfing festival will take place July 25 - August 2 in Huntington Beach, California. The can't-miss summer event will create the perfect moment to introduce SURF to the surf community, and connect them with others who share an interest in surfing as a sport and lifestyle.

World Surf League x SURF

"We're thrilled to partner with SURF at the Lexus US Open of Surfing to enhance the fan experience," said Nicole Metzger, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. "We're always looking at new and different ways to connect the global surfing community, and SURF brings us something new as our first official dating app of the US Open. It's exciting to see this unique partnership join us for one of surfing's biggest in-person events."

"SURF is built to help people find someone who actually shares their lifestyle, not just their interests on paper," said Rob Long, CEO, SURF Dating. "With the World Surf League, we're applying a model we already know works—giving a highly aligned community the ability to find each other quickly, without the friction of traditional dating apps. When you remove the noise and focus on a shared lifestyle, better outcomes follow."

SURF 's mission is to replace inefficient, swipe-based dating with something more intentional. The app uses bespoke filters free to all users, giving users authority to find exactly what they're looking for including interests like backpacking, festivals, pilates, and now a dedicated World Surf League affiliation so users can tag World Surf League on their profiles, which will instantly filter to see only others in that community.

Surf is available for download globally on the Apple App Store.

Download Surf Dating and add the World Surf League tag

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More Available at WorldSurfLeague.com

Press Contact:

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About SURF

Founded in 2024, SURF is designed to help singles form real connections faster by bringing shared communities and real-world experiences to the forefront of modern dating. Built around a transparent, grid-style interface with human verification and advanced filtering, SURF allows users to discover like-minded singles based on interests, lifestyle, and cultural communities—without endless swiping or hidden paywalls.

SURF is redefining how people meet by enabling community-based connection directly within the app, allowing users to find and connect with others around live events, fitness, and shared passions. Backed by strategic partners including Palm Tree Crew, Surf continues to push the category forward by prioritizing intentional, in-person connection.

SURF is the official dating app partner of Palm Tree Music Festival, West Palm Beach and HYROX Americas, reinforcing its mission to turn shared experiences into meaningful real-life connections.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing's global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport's rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation.

SOURCE Surf Dating