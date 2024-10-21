WORLD TABLE TENNIS SET TO ELECTRIFY AMERICA WITH INAUGURAL UNITED STATES SMASH

LAS VEGAS TO HOST WTT GRAND SMASH, LEADING THE SPORT'S EXPANDING FOOTPRINT ACROSS THE UNITED STATES.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Table Tennis (WTT) is raising the stakes in 2025 with the introduction of the United States Smash (US Smash) set to electrify Las Vegas from 3 to 13 July 2025 at the Orleans Arena.

WTT Grand Smashes represent the pinnacle of professional table tennis, featuring an exhilarating 11-day event that combines the highest-level competition with fan experiences and thrilling entertainment.

Hot on the heels of the resounding success of China Smash 2024, the addition of the US Smash, the first WTT Series event to be held in the United States, represents a bold step forward in WTT's mission to elevate table tennis on a global scale.

"Bringing the United States Smash to Las Vegas is a game-changer for our sport, now ensuring a top tier table tennis event enters the most professional sports market in the world" said Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer. "The US Smash will bring table tennis into the spotlight as one of the most electrifying, fast-paced sports, guaranteed to captivate and energize American audiences. We're excited to bring our most prestigious event to Las Vegas and continue our journey to elevate the sports global growth."

Virginia Sung, CEO of USA Table Tennis, echoed this enthusiasm: "We're excited to bring a WTT Grand Smash to the US, the world's most influential sports market, and showcase our sport on a stage as dynamic as Las Vegas. This premier event will attract new fans, energise our community, and inspire future generations of athletes and enthusiasts."

This landmark event, kicking off over the Independence Day weekend, will showcase the extraordinary talent of local stars like Lily Zhang and Kanak Jha, the best of the Americas including Brazil's Hugo Calderano and Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz, and the world's biggest international stars led by Chinese World Number 1's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

For American Lily Zhang, current World No 29, the opportunity to play a WTT Grand Smash event in the United States is a dream come true: "I'm beyond excited to play the United States Smash in Las Vegas. The energy there is unmatched and it's amazing to have such a prestigious event in the United States. It's a great opportunity to showcase our sport in a city known for big moments and world class events."

US Smash will honour Nevada, the Silver State, with its signature metal dazzling throughout the event. Players from around the globe will compete for the first-ever silver US Smash trophies in WTT's iconic Infinity∞Arena, the main draw competition includes:

Men's Singles: 64 players (50 World Ranking + 4 Host Wildcards + 2 WTT Nominated Players + 8 Qualifiers)

Women's Singles: 64 players (50 World Ranking + 4 Host Wildcards + 2 WTT Nominated Players + 8 Qualifiers)

Men's Doubles: 24 teams (20 Combined Ranking + 4 Host Wildcard Pairs)

Women's Doubles: 24 teams (20 Combined Ranking + 4 Host Wildcard Pairs)

Mixed Doubles: 24 teams (20 Combined Ranking + 4 Host Wildcard Pairs)

The qualifying rounds will feature a robust field as well:

Men's Singles Qualifying: 64 players (58 World Ranking + 6 Host Wildcards)

Women's Singles Qualifying: 64 players (58 World Ranking + 6 Host Wildcards)

The launch of the US Smash not only enhances WTT's global footprint, but also plays a crucial role in building momentum for the sport after a successful World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston 2021 and as the world gears up for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Fans should stay tuned for the full 2025 WTT Series calendar coming soon.

About the WTT Series

The WTT Series is the Professional Series of Table Tennis. Our events combine sport and entertainment, offering a global calendar with the best players in the world and giving fans an engaging innovative 360 experience all year. Across Grand Smashes, Champions and Contender Series events our stars inspire future generations of players as they battle it out to qualify for the season-ending WTT Finals and to be crowned the year-end World Number 1. Visit worldtabletennis.com for the latest news, videos and info.

About World Table Tennis

World Table Tennis (WTT) is the commercial and events platform of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Group. WTT's mission is to transform the global table tennis landscape by revolutionising the sport's experience and delivery by combining sport and entertainment, engaging fans through innovation across a global calendar of events for all, to inspire future generations of table tennis of players and fans. Visit worldtabletennis.com for more information.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a facility of Boyd Gaming Corporation and partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is celebrating 20 years since opening its doors to the public. Serving as one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities, the arena has hosted more than 3,500 publicly ticketed events over the last two decades. The venue has become home to various Olympic championship events, including World Wrestling, Men's Curling and US Figure Skating, alongside NCAA basketball conference tournaments, touring concerts, family shows, motorsports and more. For more information, visit www.orleansarena.com/ or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Complete details on entertainment options at Boyd Gaming's Las Vegas properties are available at www.boydgaming.com/explore/entertain.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company is committed to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities.

