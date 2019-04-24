World Tea Expo Publishes New White Paper, 'The Next Wave in Tea: Trends, Issues & Opportunities'

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tea Expo released a new white paper for the tea community, as well as vertical markets that benefit from tea sales. The white paper is titled "The Next Wave in Tea: Trends, Issues & Opportunities." The complimentary report offers valuable insights and advice from some of the top experts and leaders in specialty tea. To download the free white paper, visit https://www.worldteaexpo.com/en/attendee-resources/whitepaper.html.

World Tea Expo 2019 will take place June 10-13 in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event will gather more than 3,000 international professionals from various industries, including grocers and retailers, coffee and tea houses, restaurants and foodservice, hotels, spas, natural product businesses, private label, beverage developers, manufacturers, distributors and more. Attendees will gain insights about tea and new ways their business can profit from it, in addition to discovering the latest trends and products.

"The 2019 World Tea Expo white paper is a valuable report on the state of tea, where tea is headed, and the key opportunities for success in the marketplace," said Samantha Hammer, the World Tea Expo event director and World Tea brand leader. "The white paper also looks at some key industry issues, such as transparency, authentication and fairness in tea. Overall, this compilation of essays from leaders in the tea community is a must-read before attending World Tea Expo 2019 in Las Vegas this June."

Topics and experts in the World Tea Expo white paper include:

"The Next Wave in Tea: Are You Ready to Begin?" by Dean Jablon , Lifetime Tea

, Lifetime Tea "Tea 3.0 Is Here: Innovation in the Tea Market" by Joe Gagnon , Performance Tea

, Performance Tea "Encouraging the New Tea Wave with a Change in Attitude" by Andrés Jurado, Escuela Mexicana de Té and Tian Té

"Trends & Opportunities in the Next Wave of Tea" by Sharyn Johnston , Australian Tea Masters

, Australian "Promoting a Truthful Tea Education to All Stakeholders" by Cecilia Corral , Escuela Mexicana de Té

, Escuela Mexicana de Té "A Nutritionist's Observations & Musings on the Future of Tea" by Michelle Pierce Hamilton , Canadian School of Natural Nutrition

, Canadian School of Natural Nutrition "Transparency: An Opportunity for Growth" by Tony Gebely , American Specialty Tea Alliance

, American Specialty Tea Alliance "There's Still Plenty of Room to Grow for Tea" by Tim Smith , The Tea Smith

, The Tea Smith "Consider What Tea Can Be" by Don Ho , Harmony Tea Bar

, "Authentication Testing for Tea" by Jane Pettigrew , author of World of Tea

, author of "Fairness in Tea" by Nigel Melican , Teacraft

, Teacraft "Maximizing the Natural Benefits of Tea" by Matthew Barry , Euromonitor International

, Euromonitor International "Tea as a Herald of Healthy Living" by Suzette Hammond , Being Tea

, Being Tea "Private Label Tea Is Tapping into Consumer Desires" by Jason Walker , Firsd Tea North America

, Firsd Tea North America "A Very Promising Proposition for the Tea Trade" by John Snell , NMTeaB

, NMTeaB "Tea Is Playing a Starring Role in Creative Ways" by Katherine Kern , Churchill's Fine Teas

, Fine Teas "Embrace Data & Predictive Analytics for Tea Market Success" by Patricia Peiffer , Quesited

, Quesited "Kombucha: The Trend That Just Won't End" by Hannah Crum and Alex LaGory , KombuchaKamp.com

and , KombuchaKamp.com "Get Social, Create an Experience and Be Authentic with Tea" by Tania Stacey , Cuppa Cha TEA Channel

, Cuppa Cha TEA Channel "Oolong in the New Tea Wave" by Thomas Shu , JT & Tea Inc, and Jerry Liu , Mount Saint Mary's University and Cal State Northridge

, JT & Tea Inc, and , and "A Look at Indian Fine Teas" by Shalini Agarwal , Glenburn Tea Direct

, Glenburn Tea Direct "Going Hybrid: The Future of Growing Tea in Assam" by Avantika Jalan , Chota Tingrai Tea Estate

, Chota Tingrai Tea Estate "Nepalese Tea: Discover the Hidden Gem of the Himalayas" by Jeni Dodd , Jeni Dodd Tea

To register for World Tea Expo, visit https://www.worldteaexpo.com. Follow World Tea Expo on Twitter: @worldteamedia (#WorldTeaExpo or #WTE19).

SOURCE World Tea Expo