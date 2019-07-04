World Tea Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024 with Profiles on Leading Players: Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Associated British Foods, Taetea, and Barry's Tea

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea market reached a volume of 6.2 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5.63% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 7.58 Million Tons by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global tea market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tea manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers

A rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has enabled the tea manufacturers to introduce premium and health-oriented products. They have started adding several healthy ingredients to their organic tea formulations in order to target some of the common health conditions including diabetes, beauty, obesity, heart health, etc. Therefore, a shift towards the consumption of organic tea acts as an emerging trend which is having a positive impact on the growth of the tea market.

Another major factor driving the growth of tea is its strong consumer acceptance. Currently, it represents the world's most consumed beverage after water. It has very high penetration levels in Asia and Europe with people consuming tea on a daily basis.

Tea represents an inexpensive beverage and is consumed across all socio-economic consumer groups. A major catalyst which has supported the popularity of tea across various developing markets, such as India and China, is the fact that it is affordable by the mass population, a majority of whom belong to low income groups.

Over the past few years, the out-of-home market for tea has been expanding where various tea lounges have been opening across the globe. These lounges offer different benefits to the consumers such as the availability of a variety of handpicked teas from different regions. Such places have provided the consumers with hang out spaces where they can indulge in conversations which has contributed towards an augmenting demand for tea.

Type Insights

The tea market has been segmented on the basis of type which include black tea, green tea, oolong tea and fruit/herbal tea. Amongst these, black tea is the most popular type of tea as it is anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic.

Packaging Insights

On the basis of packaging, the market has been categorised into paper boards, plastic containers, loose tea, aluminium tin and tea bags. Currently, paper boards represent the largest segment.

Distribution Channel Insights

There are several means through which the consumers can obtain their desired tea including supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and online. Supermarkets/hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance over the market as they provide a wide variety of brands and choices to the consumers.

Application Insights

Based on application, the market has been segregated into residential and commercial. Currently, majority of the tea is being consumed by the residential sector.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, China enjoys the leading position in the global tea market while holding the majority of the market share. This can be accredited to tea being an important part of the Chinese culture where it is consumed on both casual and formal instances. China is followed by India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Vietnam.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of large and small manufacturers who compete in terms of quality and prices. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Associated British Foods PLC

Taetea

Barry's Tea

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tea Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.2 Manufacturer

5.11.3 Marketing and Distribution

5.11.4 Retailer

5.11.5 Exporter

5.11.6 End-User

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors for Tea Manufacturers



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Green Tea

6.2 Black Tea

6.3 Oolong Tea

6.4 Fruit/Herbal Tea

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Packaging

7.1 Plastic Containers

7.2 Loose Tea

7.3 Paper Boards

7.4 Aluminium Tin

7.5 Tea Bags

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 China

10.2 India

10.3 Kenya

10.4 Sri Lanka

10.5 Turkey

10.6 Vietnam

10.7 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Tea Processing

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Tata Global Beverages

16.2 Unilever

16.3 Associated British Foods PLC

16.4 Taetea

16.5 Barry's Tea



