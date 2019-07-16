World TeamTennis Announces International Partnerships, "Watch And Bet" Streaming Deal And Tape Delayed Matches On Various Regional Sports Networks

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World TeamTennis (WTT), which began its 44th consecutive season this past weekend, announced today several international streaming deals, a dedicated WTT Dailymotion stream, live betting outside North America and China and eight matches that will air throughout the season on tape delay on various regional sports networks.

Internationally, WTT is being broadcast in China for the first time ever through video hosting service Youku, WTT's exclusive media partner in China which will stream all 59 WTT regular season matches via its streaming platform, https://sports.youku.com. In Latin America, Claro Sports and its digital brand, MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro), are airing 17 WTT matches.

Stats Perform will deliver all 59 live matches to legal betting sites and apps outside North America and China for "watch and bet" streaming throughout the WTT season (July 14 – August 3).

Dailymotion, the video-sharing technology platform, will stream and promote league content on a WTT-branded channel worldwide, including live matches in select international markets. Dailymotion is available internationally in 24 countries and delivers over 250 million unique monthly users.

Eight tape-delayed matches will air on Regional Sports Networks around the country, including on NBC Sports RSNs in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and the Northwest; and on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, San Diego, Southeast and Florida.

"Like many of the fanatical fans who follow, live and love the sport, our goal at World TeamTennis is to grow the game, not just here in the United States but globally," said WTT CEO Carlos Silva. "By making the 2019 WTT season as accessible as possible through these varied linear and digital connection points our hope is to share the excitement and inclusive passion team tennis brings out."

WTT is made up of eight teams competing in major markets for the King Trophy, with 17 matches live on television exclusively across CBS and CBS Sports Network from July 14-Aug. 3, highlighted by WTT's broadcast debut on the network on July 21 when the Philadelphia Freedoms take on the Vegas Rollers live on CBS at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. An additional 16 matches will air throughout the season exclusively on CBS Sports Network.

Leading sports streaming service ESPN+ will carry 18 matches exclusively during the 2019 WTT season, with an additional 24 streaming on both ESPN+ and WTT.com.

This year's WTT franchise field includes seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams (Washington Kastles), 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens (NY Empire), Bob and Mike Bryan (Vegas Rollers), the most decorated doubles team in tennis history, U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys (Orlando Storm), former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka (OC Breakers), 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig (Vegas Rollers), 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard (OC Breakers), 14-time ATP winner John Isner (NY Empire), 10-time ATP winner Sam Querrey (Vegas Rollers), highly-ranked American Frances Tiafoe (Washington Kastles), rising star Danielle Collins (Philadelphia Freedoms) and many other current ATP and WTA competitors.

WTT introduced professional team tennis to the world in 1974, with Billie Jean King famously serving as its co-founder. WTT is one of five active U.S. pro sports leagues which has been in operation for over 40 years, along with the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. For more information on World TeamTennis, please visit www.wtt.com.

