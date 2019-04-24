World TeamTennis Secures Partnership With GEICO As The League's Official Auto Insurance Provider

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World TeamTennis (WTT) announced a new multi-year agreement with GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) as the league's official auto insurance provider. Additionally, GEICO will be the presenting sponsor of "GEICO Presents World TeamTennis," WTT's one-hour finals encore and season highlight show airing on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT on CBS.

The 44th season of World TeamTennis returns to the court from July 14-31. The 2019 WTT playoffs, hosted by Orleans Arena (at the Orleans Hotel and Casino) in Las Vegas, begin with the league's semifinals on Aug. 2 and conclude with the WTT Finals on Aug. 3.

"GEICO, like World TeamTennis, is an innovative brand that puts the customer experience first, making it a perfect partnership," said WTT CEO Carlos Silva. "We are thrilled to partner with GEICO and help share their message on multiple platforms for 2019 and beyond."

"For the past eight years, GEICO has been happy to support WTT in providing this great showcase for fans to enjoy world-class athletes competing at the top of their game, and we are excited to continue the partnership," GEICO Assistant Vice President of Marketing Bill Brower said.

WTT's 2019 season will feature many of tennis' stars and top American talent, including 13-year WTT veteran and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams, top-ranked American men's player and 14-time ATP Tour winner John Isner, tennis' most accomplished doubles team in Mike and Bob Bryan, and four-time WTA champion and 2017 U.S. Open singles finalist Madison Keys. WTT also showcases new expansion franchises to its eight-team league with the Orlando Storm and Vegas Rollers.

Other marquee players designated by WTT as 'Franchise' players this summer include American ATP Tour players Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey (10-time ATP singles champion), 6-foot-11 ace Reilly Opelka, Steve Johnson, Ryan Harrison and Taylor Fritz, as well as American WTA Tour player Coco Vandeweghe. Former WTA No. 1 and 2012 and 2013 Australian Open singles champion Victoria Azarenka, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Australian Nick Kyrgios and Spaniard Feliciano Lopez headline WTT's international contingent of 2019 players.

WTT's 59-match regular season schedule – seven home matches and seven away matches for each team – with all Franchise player appearances can be found at www.wtt.com/schedule.

WTT introduced professional team tennis to the world in 1974, with Billie Jean King famously serving as its co-founder. WTT is one of five active U.S. pro sports leagues which has been in operation for over 40 years, along with the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. For more information on World TeamTennis, please visit www.wtt.com.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About "World TeamTennis" (WTT)

World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with the innovative team format co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. Recognized as the leader in professional team tennis competition, WTT features many of the world's best players competing annually for the King Trophy, the League's championship trophy named after King. Since the League's debut, virtually every major champion of the Open era has played WTT, including Andre Agassi, Venus and Serena Williams, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Bob and Mike Bryan, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Naomi Osaka. Owned by innovator Fred Luddy and entrepreneur Eric Davidson, WTT's 44th season plays from July 14 to July 31, with the league semifinals set for Aug. 2 and the finals Aug. 3. Learn more about the history and league champions of World TeamTennis on the history page.

