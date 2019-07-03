World Telehealth Initiative Receives Generous Donation From Responsible Telemedicine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible Telemedicine, an organization devoted to promoting accessible and proper healthcare, has generously donated $4,100 to further the efforts of World Telehealth Initiative.

"Responsible Telemedicine is looking to promote other organizations that align with our values. World Telehealth Initiative has a vision for a brighter future, and we want to promote that vision," stated Aadel Sarfani from Responsible Telemedicine.

Responsible Telemedicine works with medical labs, doctors, and government regulators to keep the digital healthcare space in the best interest of patients.

World Telehealth Initiative is a 501(c)3 that provides medical expertise to vulnerable communities all over the world to build capacity and core health services through a network of volunteer health care professionals, supported by state of the art teleheath technology.

World Telehealth Initiative hopes to make a sustainable difference in the lives of others, and Responsible Telemedicine is actively working to make a difference. A collaboration with Responsible Telemedicine felt like the perfect fit.

"World Telehealth Initiative is an organization that believes just as strongly as we do in utilizing telehealth to deliver expert healthcare in a safe and accessible manner (no matter where the patients were born), we want to facilitate that in whatever way we can. We look forward to further collaborating with them in the future," said Aadel Sarfani.

About World Telehealth Initiative World Telehealth Initiative has an unprecedented capability to provide sustained healthcare to the the world's most vulnerable. We are appreciative of all donations that allow us to increase our global footprint. For more information visit https://www.worldtelehealthinitiative.org

