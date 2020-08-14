World Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market Outlook to 2025 - Market Forecast to Register a CAGR of 3.68% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermocouple temperature sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.68% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The increasingly popular trend of the development of smart cities in countries is contributing to the high growth of the electronic security market.

Further, the introduction of advanced technologies in the global sensors market, along with the ever-rising trend of digital transformation in the industrial world, has resulted in a rising demand for sensors, especially for smart sensors.

Moreover, thermocouple temperature sensors are mainly used for thermal management and automatic transmissions systems in the automotive industry. Therefore, the stringent emission norms for automobiles, aggressive development in an autonomous vehicle, and increasing penetration of electric vehicle (EV) globally are some of the major factors driving the market growth. For instance, the Indian government is focusing on creating charging infrastructure and policy framework, so that by 2030, more than 30% of vehicles are electric vehicles.

In February 2019 , STMicroelectronics' has entered into a partnership with Hyundai Autron launch development lab for eco-friendly automotive sensor solutions. The collaboration will provide the environment for engineers to collaborate on pioneering solutions for eco-friendly vehicles, with a focus on powertrain controllers.

Key Market Trends



Automotive Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

The need for temperature sensors for safety and precision measurements of the smart automotive equipment, in order to analyze and produce sensor data timely, is likely to increase because of the miniaturization of the intelligent sensor technology. This is expected to fuel the demand for thermocouple temperature sensors in this application.

Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) is a common feature among most of the electric vehicles and high-end models in the mid-range segment the increased sales of electric vehicles among high disposable income regions, such as the United States , Germany , and China , provides an opportunity for the growth of the thermocouple temperature sensors market.

Therefore, with increasing electric vehicles manufacturing, thermocouple temperature sensors demand is also expected to increase.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

The United States is expected to have a prominent share in the thermocouple temperature sensor market. The country is one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Electric vehicle use in the United States has risen rapidly, with an estimated 1% of automotive sales in the US market from electric vehicles.

