World Trade Center Tenants Deploy Ecology by Phylagen™ to Monitor for COVID-19

Developed by world-renowned indoor microbiology scientists, Ecology by Phylagen™ is an end-to-end service that tests settled air samples for viral DNA/RNA from zones around an office or manufacturing space. The service is already active in 19 countries with client offices located in cities including New York, London, Berlin and Zurich. Ecology by Phylagen™ can identify whether the inhabitants of a space are actively shedding a virus, even if they're asymptomatic. The easy-to-use software interface alerts property managers or tenants when a pathogen is found and whether it's at a level that requires action like quarantine. It's a non-invasive and cost-effective testing alternative.

Silverstein Properties is using Phylagen's services across 15 million square feet of office space, including the World Trade Center in New York City, as well as commercial properties in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Through the biweekly monitoring service, Silverstein has been able to identify individuals who were asymptomatic carriers of the disease, thereby preventing the spread of an office outbreak and beyond.

"When we learned of Phylagen's pathogen monitoring service, we knew it would be an integral part of our return to office measures," said Guy Vardi, Chief Innovation Officer, Silverstein Properties. "We are deeply committed to keeping everyone in our buildings safe. This technology has already proven its incredible value during the Omicron surge and will become the new standard for indoor building safety plans."

"We expect modern buildings, especially the workplace, to keep us comfortable and healthy. We would never knowingly provide our employees with dirty drinking water. Why is it acceptable to provide them with unsafe air?" said Dr. Jessica Green, CEO and co-founder, Phylagen. "Right now, we're all focused on keeping COVID out of our workplaces, but the demand for healthy indoor environments won't go away after this pandemic. Phylagen is committed to getting us back to work today and future-proofing our buildings so none of us are ever in this position again."

About Phylagen

Phylagen provides biotechnology services that measure the health and safety of indoor air for large enterprises. Led by Dr. Jessica Green, a founder in the field of indoor microbiology, Phylagen's team of internationally recognized scientists combine microbial genomics and data analytics to solve complex problems like pandemic management and environmental health and safety. Phylagen has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer.

About Silverstein

Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned, and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail, and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006), 4 World Trade Center (2013), Four Seasons Walt Disney Resort (2014), the Four Seasons Downtown and 30 Park Place (2016), One West End (2017), and 3 World Trade Center (2018). For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit www.silversteinproperties.com.

