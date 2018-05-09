World Trade Month Go Global Webinar Series

Go Global Webinar Series – Schedule:

Go Global: GET STARTED

Date: May 9, 2018

Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT

Description: Prepare your company to export, learn how to tap the expertise of international trade experts, and connect with foreign buyers.

WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e47aab9444daab0015ffcffbd0c045f84

Dial-In: 888-843-9207

Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7



Go Global: GET PAID

Date: May 16, 2018

Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT

Description: Learn how to get the working capital you need, manage risk, and protect your financial interests in international markets.

WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e399a285a3da84dd7aebfd987a5455d84

Dial-In: 888-843-9207

Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7



Go Global: PREPARE TO SHIP

Date: May 23, 2018

Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT

Description: Learn about the key U.S. regulations you need to abide by, tips for smooth

shipping, and getting ahead of foreign market standards or requirements.

WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e84da28524afa5db34efd3497904dee05

Dial-In: 888-843-9207

Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7



Go Global: MANAGE CHALLENGES

Date: May 30, 2018

Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT

Description: Learn how to protect your intellectual property, get quick help from U.S. embassies, and get the government behind resolving unfair trade barriers.

WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee92de17ac3d839a6524fc22cc3ab7c36

Dial-In: 888-843-9207

Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7

Utilize the SBA Export Business Planner to help prepare your export business plan. Need help walking through this? Consult with your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC)



Visit https://www.export.gov/How-to-Export for videos with tips on getting started and links to other resources available to small business exporters and those aspiring to sell products and services abroad.

