World Trade Month Go Global Webinar Series

U.S. Small Business Administration

12:57 ET

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As part of World Trade Month, federal agencies will be conducting a Go Global online program.  The four-part webinar series helps participants gain valuable insights on strategies for international sales success.

Presenting agencies will include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Ex-Im Bank, and the U.S. Department of Commerce (International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Industry and Security). The webinars are free of charge, and no pre-registration is required.

Go Global Webinar Series – Schedule:

  1. Go Global: GET STARTED
    Date: May 9, 2018
    Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT
    Description: Prepare your company to export, learn how to tap the expertise of international trade experts, and connect with foreign buyers.
    WebEx:    https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e47aab9444daab0015ffcffbd0c045f84
    Dial-In: 888-843-9207
    Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7

  2. Go Global: GET PAID
    Date: May 16, 2018
    Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT
    Description: Learn how to get the working capital you need, manage risk, and protect your financial interests in international markets.
    WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e399a285a3da84dd7aebfd987a5455d84
    Dial-In: 888-843-9207
    Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7
  3. Go Global: PREPARE TO SHIP
    Date: May 23, 2018
    Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT
    Description: Learn about the key U.S. regulations you need to abide by, tips for smooth
    shipping, and getting ahead of foreign market standards or requirements.
    WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=e84da28524afa5db34efd3497904dee05
    Dial-In: 888-843-9207
    Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7
     
  4. Go Global: MANAGE CHALLENGES
    Date:  May 30, 2018
    Time: 2-3 p.m. EDT
    Description: Learn how to protect your intellectual property, get quick help from U.S. embassies, and get the government behind resolving unfair trade barriers.
    WebEx:https://censusevent.webex.com/censusevent/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee92de17ac3d839a6524fc22cc3ab7c36
    Dial-In: 888-843-9207
    Passcode: 4 7 6 2 2 4 7

Utilize the SBA Export Business Planner to help prepare your export business plan.  Need help walking through this?  Consult with your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Visit https://www.export.gov/How-to-Export  for videos with tips on getting started and links to other resources available to small business exporters and those aspiring to sell products and services abroad.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

