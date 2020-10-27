World Trade Resource appoints Award-winning Broadway actor & founder of the Black Theatre Coalition T. Oliver Reid to Advisory Board

T. Oliver Reid has spent the past 20 years working on Broadway (Hadestown; Once On This Island; Sunset Boulevard; After Midnight; Sister Act; Mary Poppins; The Wedding Singer; Chicago; La Cage Aux Folles; Never Gonna Dance; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Follies; Kiss Me, Kate) in shows which have garnered more than 20 Tony Awards from the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. He is also an accomplished cabaret artist and multiple award winner for his solo show, "Drop Me Off in Harlem" which he directed, wrote and starred in. He has produced and directed concerts for Feinstein's 54 Below and continues to work in film and television. He is on the faculty at NYU-Tisch's Graduate Acting Program, Ohio University, Rider University and the Columbia University School of the Arts' Graduate Acting program. He sits on the Board of Visitors for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He is currently starring in the critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning Hadestown on Broadway. In the spring of 2020, Mr. Reid co-founded the Black Theatre Coalition with the mission of building a sustainable ethical roadmap that will increase employment opportunities for black theatre professionals, who currently make up less than 1% of the workforce.

"As we continue to identify ways to create systemic change within Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we will examine the role of the entertainment industry in creating both conscious and unconscious biases. Mr. Reid will provide invaluable strategic direction and thought leadership that will most assuredly move the needle from conversation to action. It is an honor to have him join our board," says Dr. Stephan M. Branch, CEO of World Trade Resource, Inc.

"I am looking forward to leading these very important discussions through WTR's highly acclaimed JUSTWise Talk Series. We will be speaking with actors, writers, producers and directors to hear about their journey and experiences and then look deeper at the responsibility of this industry as it relates to creating biases. Through our partnership with WTR, the Black Theatre Coalition will create real pathways that lead to systemic change," says Mr. Reid.

A full biography on Mr. Reid may be found here.

