World Travel Holdings and Worldia Announce Strategic Partnership, Enabling 5,000+ Travel Advisors to Sell FIT Vacation Packages in More Than 85 Destinations

The franchise network gains unprecedented access to Worldia's powerful combination of technology, travel product and tour operator services

PARIS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldia, the pioneering tour operator for FIT vacation packages announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with industry-leading travel agency franchise, Dream Vacations. Dream Vacations is Worldia's first U.S. travel agency network to roll out its platform, product, and services enabling its agents to sell fully customizable land itineraries in more than 85 destinations worldwide.

(From L to R) Lisa Gerbens, Head of International Markets, and Jonathan Boiria, Head of International Business Development for Worldia attended the Dream Vacations Galveston Regional Training earlier this year.

"We are excited to have a launch partner on our side that shares the same vision of continuous and innovative improvements to revolutionize the travel industry," said Erwan Corre, cofounder and CSO of Worldia. "This new capability of selling customizable itineraries in a matter of minutes, will boost their productivity and conversion rates for FIT bookings. Advisors can rely on an established tour operator who takes full responsibility for the trip and manages all changes as the agent's one point of contact."

Worldia enables travel agents to plan, customize, quote, and sell FIT vacation packages within minutes, thanks to a combination of proprietary technology, curated content, and tour operator services. Worldia collaborates with travel agency brands in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and soon the United Kingdom. The tour operator has been preparing its broader U.S. introduction by partnering with Dream Vacations as their U.S. launch partner, a major milestone for the company.

"My biggest takeaway from the pilot program was just how much time it saved mapping and finalizing itineraries," said Jessica Slater, Dream Vacations franchise owner in Acworth, Ga. "I felt confident with the results and found the final product polished and easy to follow."

About Worldia

Worldia, a leading Tour Operator for Connected Trips, was founded in 2013 by 4 cofounders with the mission to transform the way Travel Agents and Distributors sell and book Connected Trips. After a Series B capital raise of 27m$ in 2023, and a successful first pilot in the United States, the company has been working in providing its technology, product, and services to US travel agents. Worldia has a strong track record and presence in the European outbound market, and today helps thousands of travel agencies to plan, customize and book tailor-made itineraries all across the world.

