World Travel Holdings Partners with Citation Capital for Continued Growth in Travel Distribution

DALLAS and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Travel Holdings ("the Company"), a leading technology-enabled company at the center of the cruise distribution ecosystem, today announced the completion of a strategic investment from Citation Capital ("Citation"), a private equity firm specializing in partnering with founder- and family-led businesses. World Travel Holdings' Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Jeff and Brad Tolkin, will continue to hold significant ownership interest and lead day-to-day operations.

Established in 2005, World Travel Holdings is an asset-light demand aggregation platform encompassing blue-chip loyalty, membership and rewards partners, franchise agencies across North America, and owned brands. The Company generates over $2.5 billion in annual booking volume, supported by long-standing B2B private label partnerships averaging more than 15 years, a network of more than 2,000 franchise agencies, and a diversified portfolio of owned brands. World Travel Holdings makes cruise—a complex consumer category to market and service—turnkey for its partners' users through an integrated stack of technology, marketing, and conversion capabilities that produce results only in combination.

As one of the largest travel distributors in North America and owner of leading franchise brands including Dream Vacations and CruiseOne, World Travel Holdings sits at the intersection of one of the most durable, growing, and integral segments of the travel industry. This strength is reflected in global cruise passenger volumes hitting a record 37.2 million in 2025, with nearly 90% indicating they intend to sail again, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. The Company's multi-channel platform, underpinned by proprietary technology, has delivered scale, attractive unit economics, and demonstrated resilience across market cycles.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for World Travel Holdings," said Jeff Tolkin. "Over more than two decades, we have built a platform that serves blue-chip partners, franchisees, and travelers through a combination of proprietary technology, deep supplier relationships, and differentiated distribution capabilities. We believe Citation is the right partner to help us continue to scale."

"What I am most proud of is our team," said Brad Tolkin. "Many of our colleagues have been with World Travel Holdings for more than 20 years, and their expertise across cruise, technology, and partner relationships is the foundation of everything this platform does. We are excited to partner with Citation as we continue to invest in our people and build on what we have created together."

"Jeff and Brad have built an exceptional business alongside a highly experienced management team, serving a large and growing segment of consumers who are increasingly prioritizing real-life, high-quality travel experiences," said Lydie B. Hudson, Co-Founder and President of Citation. "We look forward to partnering with Jeff, Brad, and the full World Travel Holdings team to build on this momentum and meet growing demand."

"World Travel Holdings represents Citation's fourth investment and is a strong complementary addition to our portfolio. Its scaled, asset-light, multi-channel model and deep supplier relationships uniquely position the Company to capitalize on sustained demand for premium experiences. Our focus is on continuing to capture this growth and we are excited for a strong partnership with the founders and entire leadership team," said Tiffany K. Hagge, Founder and Managing Partner of Citation.

This partnership reflects Citation's strategy of investing in established, founder- and family-led middle-market businesses, supporting their continued growth while preserving their legacies. World Travel Holdings joins Citation's diversified portfolio of services and consumer companies, including Cibo Vita, Aptive Environmental and Gallo Mechanical.

About Citation Capital

Founded in 2023 by Tiffany K. Hagge and Lydie B. Hudson, Citation is a next generation private equity firm specializing in mid-cap control buyout investments in the services, industrial and select consumer sectors across North America. With a strong track record of partnering with founder- and family-led businesses, the Citation team continues to build upon its investments in businesses with defensible market potential, while preserving and compounding the legacies of families and founders. Citation is built on shared values and our relentless focus on performance, generating value through a hands-on, differentiated approach. Citation is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an office in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit Citation.Capital.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is one of the nation's largest travel distributors and an award-winning leisure travel company. The Company sells cruises, villas, resort vacations, resort day passes and luxury travel services through a portfolio of nearly 40 owned brands and private-label partnerships with leading travel providers – including many major U.S. airlines, top hotel brands and prominent corporations. World Travel Holdings also operates top-rated travel agency franchise networks under the Dream Vacations and CruiseOne brands and has a global presence, including a United Kingdom division operating multiple cruise brands. The Company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

Media Contacts

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World Travel Holdings

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SOURCE Citation Capital, LLC