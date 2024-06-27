World Travel Holdings Ranked In Top 20 Of Travel Weekly's 2024 Travel Agency Power List

Annual survey includes the largest, most successful retailers in the industry

WAKEFIELD, Mass. , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry powerhouse World Travel Holdings announces it ranked #16 in Travel Weekly's 2024 Power List of the industry's top retail travel agencies. The Power List is an annual survey of the largest, most successful retailers in the industry, based on full-year 2023 sales.

World Travel Holdings is the nation’s largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 40 diverse brands.

"Being named to this list year after year is a true honor," said Co-CEO for World Travel Holdings, Jeff Tolkin. "It is a testament to every single person who works with our company – our employees, suppliers, our villa travel advisor partners and all our customers including our Dream Vacations and CruiseOne franchise owners and their associates, partner brands and those who book their vacations directly with us. My brother Brad and I thank each person who plays a role in our company's success."

Privately held World Travel Holdings, owned by Co-Chairmen/Co-CEOs Brad and Jeff Tolkin, operates 19 travel brands which includes three in the United Kingdom and a top-rated travel agency franchise. Its Dream Vacations franchise provides owners live and virtual training opportunities, robust marketing assets, a dedicated Business Development Manager, support services and more. Each year, the franchisor fully funds $4 million in exclusive promotions, national branding, and marketing programs to help its network of travel advisors grow their business.

It is also the cruise vertical for a vast portfolio of private-label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. Corporations outsource their cruise and villa verticals to World Travel Holdings due to its size, which maximizes buying power and value creation for their customers, its technology, which is purpose built to handle private label accounts, and its customer centric reservations and operations.

In 2023, some of the company's noteworthy developments include:

Its franchise brands, Dream Vacations and CruiseOne land sales eclipsed pre-pandemic numbers, ending 2023 up more than 100% compared with 2019 and 21% compared with 2022.

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne also had record-breaking affinity group sales in 2023, which is attributed to the franchisor's new groups application.

World Travel Holdings launched a cruise vertical for Booking.com as its newest partner brand.

Its signature villas brand, Villas of Distinction, doubled its on-site concierge staff in Italy and Jamaica .

The Power List has been tracking the sales of travel agency organizations for more than 30 years, and this year's survey reflected the rebound of travel that followed the pandemic. To qualify for the 2024 Power List, a company had to record a minimum of $110 million in travel sales in 2023, a change from previous years when only $100 million was required. For purposes of the survey, sales are defined as gross sales of travel products worldwide, whether to consumers or to corporate travelers and the company must be the agent of record on the transactions from a supplier's perspective. At least 15% of the sales volume must have been generated in the U.S.

For a complete list visit https://www.travelweekly.com/Power-List-2024.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 40 diverse brands. In addition to owning some of the largest brands distributing cruises, villas, resort vacations, car rentals, resort day passes and luxury travel services, World Travel Holdings has a vast portfolio of private-label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. The company also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and is consistently recognized as an industry leader in employee engagement and work-at-home employment. Its global presence includes operating multiple cruise brands in the United Kingdom. World Travel Holdings has offices in Wakefield, Mass.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Chorley, England. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

