World Travel, Inc. Welcomes Rock Blanco As Chief Innovation Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Rock to the leadership team at World Travel," said Jim Wells, Chairman. "The travel industry is constantly changing, and with those changes comes a never-ending pursuit to create cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of our customers and their travelers. In addition to a passion for technology, Rock's impressive track record and leadership will be a great asset to our already talented IT teams."

Mr. Blanco joins World Travel from Cornerstone Information Systems, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product Innovation. He has over 30 years of industry experience and has held senior executive positions in all segments of the travel industry. Mr. Blanco was the founder and creator of the travel benchmarking & analytics scorecard company, Prime Numbers Technology. He was also the creator behind iBank Travel Management, the first web-based travel reporting system.

He was named as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Executives in Business Travel by Business Travel News in 2011, and he was recognized for his many innovations in travel technology.

ABOUT WORLD TRAVEL, INC.'s TRAVEL INNOVATION CENTER

The Travel Innovation Center, led by Rock Blanco, CINO and Rich Raymond, Chief Architect, will focus on creating solutions that specifically address problems in the travel industry, from enriching the overall traveler experience to maximizing clients' overall travel programs. Together, this team will act as an entrepreneurial start-up inside the well-established, broader company. The innovative tools and solutions created will benefit all World Travel, Inc's. clients - both domestically and globally.

ABOUT WORLD TRAVEL, INC.

World Travel, Inc. is the fourth largest independent travel management company in the United States, according to BTN Magazine. The company has achieved this ranking through organic growth and without mergers or acquisitions. It is an industry leader in travel management for mid-market companies. For more information, visit www.worldtravelinc.com.

