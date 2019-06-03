NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tumor Markers Testing Market, 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities in Americas, EMEA, APAC--A 74-Country Analysis--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Tests and Technologies

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779184/?utm_source=PRN

This new 75-country report is available by region, country, market segment, section, or individual test.

This report is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding cancer diagnostic testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies during the next five years.

The report provides granular market segmentation analysis and forecasts for over 40 tumor markers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products; reviews current and emerging assays; reviews current instrumentation; evaluates emerging technologies; and offers specific opportunities and growth strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.

Geographic Regions

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America

Country Analyses

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for new products.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Over 200 Current and Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Tests

- Oncogenes - Biochemical Markers - Growth Factors - Colony Stimulating Factors - Hormones - Immunohistochemical Stains - Lymphokines

- ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/2729, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

- Sales and market shares of major cancer diagnostic product suppliers in major countries by individual test.

- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for major cancer diagnostic assays.

Instrumentation Review

- Analysis of major molecular diagnostic and immunodiagnostic analyzers used for cancer testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Assessment

- Assessment of latest technologies and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

- Review of competing/complementing technologies.

- Companies, universities and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies.

Competitive Strategies

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative cancer diagnostic technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in RandD.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

- Abbott

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- CellSearch

- Cepheid

- Clinical Genomics

- Decode Genetics

- DiaSorin

- Diazyme

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Epigenomics

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Guided Therapeutics

- Hologic

- Janssen Diagnostics

- Leica Biosystems

- Kyowa Medex

- Myriad Genetics

- OncoLab

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Panacea Pharmaceuticals

- PerkinElmer

- Polymedco

- Qiagen

- Quest Diagnostics

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Theradiag

- Thermo Fisher

- Tosoh

- Vermillion

- Wako Pure Chemicals

Contains 1,450 pages and 582 tables

Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779184/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

