World TV & Video Services Markets Database & Report 2019-2023
Oct 16, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World TV & Video Services Markets - Database & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the latest edition of our TV and video market observatory, we expect the existing signs that the TV market is slowing worldwide to begin to accentuate in 2022, as growth in emerging countries is no longer able to offset the inexorable decline of pay-TV in the most mature markets, and especially in the US and the EU-5. At the same time, the OTT juggernaut is not likely to lose steam and is forecast to account for a quarter of the sector's revenue in 2023.
Our twice-yearly observatory delivers detailed figures and an analysis of the driving trends, along with a dataset and concise summary report.
This latest edition includes several new additions, and now covers the latest developments in 49 countries and 11 regions and sub-regions, along with a consolidated global snapshot.
The dataset provides figures back to 2015 and forecasts up to 2023 for the key indicators used to track the TV and video sector.
The report provides an analysis of the main market trends and the developments to watch in the coming months and years.
Dataset Scope
Indicators by country
Consumption indicators
- Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video
- The top free-to-air channels' audience share
Access indicators
- General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households
- Households' television access mode on the main TV set: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV
- Digitisation levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode
- Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split
- Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services
- Customer numbers for the main OTT services
Revenue indicators
- GDP
- Income from public financing/licensing fees
- TV ad revenue
- Pay-TV revenue
- Revenue from OTT services: video advertising revenue (in-stream ad), DTR, Download to rent, EST, Electronic Sell-Through, SVoD - Subscription Video on Demand
Type of data
- Background data 2015-2018
- Estimates as of the end of 2019
- Forecasts for 2020-2023
Geographical coverage
- The global TV market is broken down into five main regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa-the Middle East.
- Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Audiovisual consumption
3. TV access technologies
4. TV revenue
5. OTT viewing
6. Market players
7. What to keep an eye on
8. Annex - Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fcoi3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article