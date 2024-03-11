World Vaccine Market Research Report 2023-2024 and 2030 - Increasing Consumer Awareness Towards Immunization Fueling Growth Amid Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $54.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of -3.6% from 2023 to 2030



The future of the vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the pediatrics and adults end users. In the year 2021, the vaccine market witnessed significant growth due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing consumer awareness towards immunization, and introduction of vaccination programs by governments to prevent dangerous diseases or infections, including tuberculosis, cancer, hepatitis, and influence.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, vaccine companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.



Vaccine Market Insights

Pediatrics is expected to remain the largest end user segment due to the supportive initiatives by governments and businesses to create vaccines for pediatric population to prevent serious illness.

APAC will remain the largest region because of increasing urbanization and population expansion are factors in the rise of healthcare need.

This report answers following 11 key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the vaccine market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vaccine Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Vaccine Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Vaccine Market by Technology

3.3.1: Conjugate

3.3.2: Inactivated & Subunit

3.3.3: Live Attenuated

3.3.4: Recombinant

3.3.5: Toxoid

3.3.6: Viral Vector

3.3.7: mRNA

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Vaccine Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Monovalent

3.4.2: Multivalent

3.5: Global Vaccine Market by Disease Indication

3.5.1: Influenza

3.5.2: Pneumococcal Diseases

3.5.3: Combination Vaccines

3.5.4: HPV

3.5.5: Herpes Zoster

3.5.6: Meningococcal Diseases

3.5.7: Rotavirus

3.5.8: MMR

3.5.9: Varicella

3.5.10: Hepatitis

3.5.11: DTP

3.5.12: Polio

3.5.13: COVID 19

3.5.14: Others

3.6: Global Vaccine Market by Route of Administration

3.6.1: Intramuscular & Subcutaneous administration

3.6.2: Oral administration

3.6.3: Others

3.7: Global Vaccine Market by End Use

3.7.1: Pediatrics

3.7.2: Adults



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Vaccine Market by Region

4.2: North American Vaccine Market

4.2.1: North American Vaccine Market by Technology: Conjugate, Inactivated & Subunit, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Toxoid, Viral Vector, mRNA, Viral Vector, and Others

4.2.2: North American Vaccine Market by End Use: Pediatrics and Adults

4.3: European Vaccine Market

4.4: APAC Vaccine Market

4.5: ROW Vaccine Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by Disease Indication

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by Route of Administration

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by End Use

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vaccine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vaccine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vaccine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vaccine Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: GlaxoSmithKline

7.2: Merck

7.3: Pfizer

7.4: Sanofi

7.5: CSL

