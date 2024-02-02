World Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Total Global Market Analysis and Competitive Market Shares

02 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostic testing plays a crucial role in animal healthcare, offering veterinarians a diverse range of tests for disease identification and monitoring. The efficacy of diagnostic testing relies on swift, reliable, and accurate methods, facilitating informed diagnoses.
Despite various challenges, the veterinary diagnostics market has shown consistent growth and is forecasted to continue on this trajectory. This sector presents a rapidly expanding market opportunity for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies and others who can leverage the ongoing demand to ensure agricultural productivity and address the rise in consumer spending on companion animals.
The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 7th Edition meticulously examines the global veterinary diagnostics market, focusing on two key components: companion animal (pets) diagnostics and food animal diagnostics.
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major veterinary disease markets, offering insights into overall market performance and development. Key data points include:
- Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2023-2028 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)
- Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region, 2023 (US, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, RoW)
- Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/Aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other), 2023
The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:
- Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2023-2028
- Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation, 2023 (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Assays and Instruments, Non-Infect Immunodiagnostics, and Other Analyzers and Reagents)
- Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2023-2028
- Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), 2023-2028
- Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market (Australia, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), 2023-2028
- Market Size and Growth for Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), 2023-2028
- Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market (including Canada), 2023-2028
- RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent, 2023
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies and Products
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Scope and Methodology
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 2: Veterinary Diagnostic Products
- Background
- Diagnostic Methods
- Immunodiagnostics
- Elisa/Celisa
- Lateral Flow Tests
- Non-Infectious Immunoassays
- Fluorescent Antibody
- Indirect Fluorescent Antibody
- Complement Fixation
- Agar Gel Immunodiffusion
- Agglutination
- Serum/Virus Neutralization
- Immunohistochemistry
- Microbiology
- Molecular Tests
- PCR/QPCR
- Blots
- Microarrays
- Sequencing
- Clinical Chemistry
- Urinalysis
- Hematology
- Major Veterinary Diseases
- Leading Licensed Tests
Chapter 3: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- United States
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of World
- Market Factors
- POC Diagnostics
- COVID-19
- Veterinary Telemedicine
- Veterinary Visits and Laboratory Requisitions
- Veterinary Staffing Issues
- Veterinary Colleges Step Up
- Equine Care is Challenging
- Long-Term Trends in Companion Animal Healthcare
- End-users
- Regulation
Chapter 4: Food Animal Diagnostics Market
- Regional Analysis
- Europe
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of World
- Market Factors
- Food Animal Diagnostics in an Age of Globalization
- Staffing
- End-user Markets and Advancements
- Regulation
Chapter 5: Total Global Market Analysis and Competitive Market Shares
- Major Veterinary Diseases
- Market Performance and Development
- Market Factors
- Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market
- New Trends
- AI in Veterinary Medicine
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Technological Advancements
- Transgenic Technology
- Mobile Veterinary Startups
- At-Home Diagnostic Testing
- Major Findings
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
- Agrolabo S.p.A.
- Antech
- Bionote
- EKF Diagnostics
- Eurolyser Diagnostica
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Heska Corporation
- IDEXX
- ID.vet
- Indical Bioscience
- LexaGene
- Mars Petcare
- Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
- Neogen Corporation
- Randox
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- URIT
- Virbac Corporation
- Zoetis Inc
