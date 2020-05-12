World Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2020: Market Sizing, Forecasts and Industry Analysis
May 12, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual desktop infrastructure market is poised to grow by $ 3886.52 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the virtual desktop infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced CAPEX and OPEX, and ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure. In addition, workplace flexibility and business agility is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies cloud-based VDI for SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual desktop infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of Linux-based VDI and use of hyper-converged infrastructure for VDI will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The virtual desktop infrastructure market covers the following areas:
- Virtual desktop infrastructure market sizing
- Virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast
- Virtual desktop infrastructure market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual desktop infrastructure market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.. Also, the virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
