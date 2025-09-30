World Vision celebrates 30 years of life-changing giving with the 2025 Christmas gift catalog

The Gift Catalog features new handcrafted and celebrity-featured gifts that grow in impact made by fair-trade artisans to further support the organization's humanitarian work

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is marking three decades of redefining the art of holiday gift-giving as it announces today the launch of its 2025 Christmas Gift Catalog. World Vision's Gift Catalog has become a tradition to give truly meaningful Christmas gifts that help others, teach children about generosity, and answer the question, "What do I get for the person who has everything?" With hundreds of life-changing gifts, including a lineup of celebrity-featured handcrafted gifts, it offers a tangible way to share the love of Jesus and make an impactful and lasting difference.

Celebrity handcrafted gifts featured in the World Vision Gift Catalog.

This year also marks another important milestone: World Vision's 75th anniversary of working with communities, churches, donors, partners, and governments to create opportunities for better futures for vulnerable children, even in the places where it's hardest to be a child. The Gift Catalog inspires new and existing donors with the idea that God can do immeasurably more than we ask or imagine — and helps them witness the growth He makes possible through our simple acts of generosity.

Featured in the Gift Catalog are longtime and new celebrity partners spotlighting a selection of gifts made by fair-trade artisans in low- and middle-income countries. Partners include:

Actor, director, and producer Melissa Joan Hart , a Gift Catalog supporter since 2018, who is featuring World Vision's 2025 signature ornament , which is hammered from brass by artisans in Kenya and symbolizes the light of Christ. It is a perfect addition to any Christmas tree this holiday season.

, a Gift Catalog supporter since 2018, who is featuring , which is hammered from brass by artisans in Kenya and symbolizes the light of Christ. It is a perfect addition to any Christmas tree this holiday season. Award-winning gospel artist, songwriter, and radio host Erica Campbell , who joins the Gift Catalog family by featuring the "Firmly Rooted" phone stand , made from cypress wood by artisans in Kenya.

, who joins the Gift Catalog family by featuring the , made from cypress wood by artisans in Kenya. Speaker and philanthropist Tammy Franklin , who is also a new addition to the World Vision Gift Catalog supporter base and is featuring the "Embrace" wraparound ring , made by artisans in India.

, who is also a new addition to the World Vision Gift Catalog supporter base and is featuring the , made by artisans in India. TV host and multimedia personality Tayshia Adams , a World Vision Gift Catalog supporter since 2021, who collaborated on the design of the "Gathering Goodness" sisal bag . The bag is made from natural fibers by talented artisans in rural Kenya.

, a World Vision Gift Catalog supporter since 2021, who collaborated on the design of the . The bag is made from natural fibers by talented artisans in rural Kenya. Actor and longstanding World Vision supporter Sal Stowers , who is featuring a strong and resilient "Silver Vines" cuff , made by artisans in India.

, who is featuring a strong and resilient , made by artisans in India. Actor, author, and director Kristoffer Polaha, who is continuing his support of the World Vision Gift Catalog by featuring his "Further Together" waxed string bracelets. Hand-braided by skilled female artisans in India, these adjustable bracelets are crafted from waxed cotton thread with metal caps.

"As we reflect on the uncertainty and devastation that have taken place from crises this year, we are reminded that giving during the holidays is more than tradition; it is a lifeline for children and families facing unimaginable hardships, powered by Jesus' love," said Melissa Joan Hart. "World Vision's Christmas Gift Catalog has empowered donors to become instruments of hope and compassion, helping to provide clean water, healthcare, education, and empowerment. Together, we can create lasting change and ensure that the spirit of the holidays reaches those who need it most."

Additional artisan-made gifts are also included in this year's Christmas Gift Catalog, and donors can choose these gifts for themself or a loved one when they donate to the World Vision Fund. This fund supports all the ways World Vision works with children and families to lift themselves out of poverty and experience lasting change. Donors can also gift essentials like access to clean water, healthcare, farm animals, economic tools and training, emergency aid, educational and child protection resources, and more to children, families, and communities in need around the world. These gifts sow seeds of sustainable progress that grow year after year, leaving a lasting imprint on the giver, the loved one they give in honor of, and the ultimate recipient.

The Gift Catalog comes on the heels of World Vision announcing its first organization-wide campaign, Everyone Needs a Believer®. The campaign aims to reach 300 million people by 2030 through the power of faith, donations, and global support to help end extreme poverty for children in our lifetime.

To order from the World Vision Gift Catalog, visit worldvisiongifts.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387). Donate by December 10 for delivery of handcrafted gifts by Christmas.

About World Vision:

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we serve alongside the poor and oppressed as a demonstration of God's unconditional love for all people. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.org or follow on X @WorldVisionUSA.

SOURCE World Vision U.S.