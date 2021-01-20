World Voting Machines and App Based Remote Voting Systems Markets Report 2020: Markets at $6 Million in 2020 is Forecast to Grow to $8 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voting Machines and App Based Remote Voting Systems: Market Shares, Market Analysis, and Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

App-based voting machine markets, at $6 million in 2020, is forecast to grow to $8 billion by 2026.



Voting machines, including smartphone voting services, represent next-generation automation of getting people to register selection of people able to perform governance.



With the opportunity to participate in the next generation voting by smartphone, more people are going to be able to have their preferences count collectively. Collaborative participation in achieves broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available for the entire new industrial revolution.



Democracy as a business leverages the equipment necessary for running elections. Voter registration devices are core to election systems. Marking devices, mobile voting devices, apps, prevention of election fraud, prevention of voting machine hacking, support for voting remotely, marking devices for voters, ID management devices, and tabulation equipment that counts votes accurately are used to run an election.

Worldwide remote voting systems markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the market. Next-generation voting systems promise to bring the biggest change in a democracy that has ever occurred. The cost of running a voting system is dramatically lower. Solid, secure voting systems will encourage confidence in the voting process and draw more people into the voting cycles.

Smartphone voting supports ease of use. People take their phones with them everywhere they go. This new technology promises to have a profound effect on the pursuit of democracy worldwide for government voting, corporate voting, community development voting, and for union voting.

Smart Phone Voting

Voting Wireless Digitalization

Autonomous Mobile Voting Machines

APP-Based Voting

Electronic Voting Machines

Secure Storage Voting Equipment

Hacking Voting Machines

End to End Data Encryption

Vote Selection Data Protection

BlockChain Ballot Box

Secure Sockets

Middleware Messaging

Secure Vote Smart Phone

Remote Voting System

Voting Machine Market

Voting Machine Forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1. App-Based Voting and Electronic Voting Machines Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Secure Storage Voting Equipment

1.2 Difference Between Hand Counts and Counts Graph by Anselmo Sampietro

1.3 Hacking Voting Machines

1.3.1 Hackers at Defcon

1.3.2 Documented Voting Machine Vulnerabilities

1.4 Vote Counting Statistical Irregularities Graph by Anselmo Sampietro

1.5 Securing Democracy

1.5.1 Need for Secure Vote Smartphone Remote Voting System

1.5.2 Use Secure Banking System as a Model

1.5.3 Secure Remote Voting System Aspects

1.5.4 Remote Voting System Modeled on Remote Healthcare Delivery

1.6 Smartphone Voting

1.7 Voting Is A Singular Event: An Election Has a Beginning, a Middle, and an End

1.7.1 Smartphone Voting Has Not Been Considered Viable

2. Voting Machines Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Voting Machine Market Driving Forces

2.2 Voting Machine Market Shares

2.2.1 US Voting Machine Market Shares

2.2.2 International Voting Machine Companies

2.3 App-Based Voting and Electronic Voting Machine Market Forecasts, Worldwide

2.3.1 Non-Governmental Elections Including Union Elections

2.4 US Voting Machine Market Forecasts

2.5 US Voting Machine Market Segment Forecasts

2.6 Smartphone Voting

2.7 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet Voting, Elections Market Forecasts, Governmental and Nongovernmental Worldwide

2.7.1 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet Political Electoral Systems Market Forecasts

2.8 Political Electoral Systems Are Organized By Governments Worldwide As Illustrated Following

2.8.1 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet, Non-Political Elections Market Forecasts

2.8.1 Smartphone Voting as Response to Coronavirus Covid-19

2.8.2 Smartphone Voting as Response to Riots

2.8.3 Operating System Protection for Voting Machines

2.9 Voting Machines Costs

3. Voting Machines Users

3.1 ES&S Users

3.2 Types of Election Systems and Distribution

3.3 Voting Machine US State by State Analysis

3.3.1 California

3.3.2 Hart InterCivic Products Used By California Jurisdictions

3.3.3 Colorado

3.3.4 Georgia

3.3.5 Hawaii

3.3.6 Illinois

3.3.7 Dominion in Cook County Illinois

3.3.8 IIlinois Chicago Dominoin

3.3.9 Indiana

3.3.10 Kentucky,

3.3.11 Louisana

3.3.12 Dominion in Louisiana

3.3.13 Nevada

3.3.14 New York

3.3.15 Ohio

3.3.16 Oklahoma

3.3.17 Pennsylvania

3.3.18 Rhode Island

3.3.19 Texas

3.3.20 Virginia

3.3.21 Washington

4. Voting Machines Research and Technology

4.1 Voting Security and Accessibility Standards Organizations

4.1.1 Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

4.1.2 EAC

4.1.3 United Nations Assistance

4.1.4 ERS in the UK

4.1.5 Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center

4.1.6 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Designates Elections as Having Critical Infrastructure

4.1.7 CISA'S Election Services

4.1.8 CIS Benchmarks

4.1.9 NIST

4.1.10 Google

4.2 US Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Councils

4.3 Microsoft Windows

4.4 Gems Database

4.5 Remote Voting

4.6 Remote-Access Software from ES&S

4.7 Computer Security

4.7.1 Security Threats From Foreign Entities

4.7.2 Putin Takes Personally Hillary Clinton Charges of Rigged Election in Russia

4.7.3 Voting Machine Transparency Achieved Via Computer Scientists And Academics Hacking

4.8 Voter Registration System Vulnerabilities

5. Voting Machine Companies

5.1 ByteGrid

5.2 Clear Ballot

5.2.1 Clear Ballot: Independent, Automated Audit

5.2.2 ClearDesign Browser-Based Ballot Styles

5.3 Democracy Live

5.3.1 West Virginia Chooses a Service by Democracy Live

5.4 Dominion Voting

5.4.1 Dominion Service & Support

5.4.2 Dominion Product Suite

5.4.3 Dominion ImageCast Precinct

5.4.4 Dominion ImageCast Central

5.4.5 Dominion Voting Functions

5.5 Hart InterCivic

5.6 McCarthy Group, LLC/Election Systems & Software (ES&S)

5.6.1 ES&S DS850

5.6.2 ES&S Voting Machine Security Features:

5.6.3 ES&S Physical and System Access Controls

5.6.4 ES&S Audit Logs

5.6.5 ES&S Proprietary Flash Drives

5.6.6 ES&S System Application Controls

5.6.7 ES&S Encryption, Hash Validation and Digital Signatures

5.6.8 ES&S Number of Installations

5.6.9 Election Systems & Software ExpressVote UVS

5.6.10 Election Systems & Software Product Line

5.6.11 Election Systems & Software

5.7 Facebook

5.8 Google

5.9 Hart InterCivic Paper Ballot Voting

5.9.1 Hart InterCivic Revenue

5.9.2 Hart Digital Voting Systems Provide Improved Flexibility and Transparency

5.9.3 Hart InterCivics Electronic Voting

5.9.4 Hart InterCivics Vote-By-Mail

5.9.5 Hart InterCivics Convenience Voting

5.10 Microsoft

5.10.1 Microsoft ElectionGuard

5.10.2 Microsoft ElectionGuard Homomorphic Encryption

5.10.3 Microsoft ElectionGuard Spot Checks And Administrative Audits

5.10.4 Defending Democracy Program

5.11 Idox/Halarose Holdings

5.11.1 Idox/Halarose

5.12 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

5.12.1 Indra Experience

5.12.2 Indra Electronic Vote Certified by the United Nations and by the European Union

5.13 Microsoft

5.14 MyVote

5.15 Premier Election Solutions

5.16 Scytl

5.16.1 Scytl Customers

5.16.2 Scytl Public Elections

5.16.3 Scytl Private Organization Elections

5.17 Sequoia Voting Systems

5.18 Smartmatic International

5.18.1 Smartmatic International Online Ballot Delivery Platform

5.18.2 Smartmatic User Base

5.19 Voatz

5.20 Votem

5.20.1 Votem/Everyone Counts

5.21 Vidaloop

5.21.1 Vidaloop App Accessibility Configuration

6. EAC Registered Voting Machine Companies

6.1.1 HAVA Mandates that EAC Accredit Voting System Test Laboratories

6.1.2 U.S. Election Assistance Commission System Manufacturers

7. US Voting Statistics

8. US EAC Certification

8.1 Selected Voting Machine Companies

