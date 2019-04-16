'World VPN Week' Announced To Increase Awareness Of Daily Privacy Threats

DALLAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual private network service provider, IPVanish, announced the start of the first annual World VPN Week. Launched on April 13, 2019, this 7-day campaign is devoted to raising awareness about the crucial role that a VPN plays in safeguarding internet traffic. VPNs are an essential tool in the pursuit of digital rights because of network encryption and virtual location-changing capabilities. While concealing internet traffic from third parties keeps data safe, providing control over IP addresses gives users a way to avoid locally-enforced censorship.

This initiative also serves to highlight the conditions that have made VPNs necessary in daily online activity. The starting date of World VPN Week is significant, recognizing Australia's National 'Get a VPN' Day on April 13, 2017. That day was inspired by the passage of overbearing data retention laws which have had a ripple effect far beyond the borders of Australia. Data retention practices can also be found in Russia, with further demands imposed on VPN providers to censor Russian citizens from unapproved content.

In China, a place where citizens' online and in-person behavior is monitored and quantified into social credit scores, privacy is growing extinct. These new social scores still have an unfathomable impact, and yet, by restricting where a person lives or how they're permitted to travel, they've already become key in determining the quality of an individual's life.

That same cavalier attitude towards privacy is currently enabling a strict adult content age verification system in the United Kingdom. Soon, any individual seeking 18+ content will be required to verify their age with a credit card, passport, or government ID; a massive database primed for severe consequence.

Repressive regimes are far from the only ones infringing upon the digital rights of its citizens. Democratic governments and broadband providers work hand-in-hand to shape internet access as they see fit, most often void of user privacy.

"It's important to us at IPVanish that we keep not only our immediate customers safe, but that we arm our communities with the knowledge they need to protect themselves," said Jeremy Palmer, Vice President at IPVanish. "This week will allow us to bring greater visibility to VPN, and why everyone needs to be using one."

