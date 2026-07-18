World War II Fighter Wreck of America's Top Ace Recovered from Jungles of Papua New Guinea

KC-135 Stratotanker Transports Artifact to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow to Honor American Hero

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from Pacific Wrecks recovered one of the most famous World War II aircraft wrecks from the jungles of Papua New Guinea to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Pacific Wrecks led the effort in partnership with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and the Wisconsin Air National Guard, with assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Wisconsin Air National Guard officers carry the P-38 “Marge” wingtip artifact aboard U.S. Air Force (USAF) KC-135R Stratotanker. Left: Colonel Christopher Triplett. Right Brigadier General Adria Zuccaro and Lieutenant Colonel Michael Dirnberger. CREDIT: PACIFIC WRECKS/RAINE FLYNN Justin Taylan, Director of Pacific Wrecks, at the crash site of P-38J Lightning “Marge” 42-103993 upon discovery in the jungle of New Guinea. PHOTO: PACIFIC WRECKS/JOEL CARILLET

The renowned P-38 Lightning fighter plane was assigned to America's top Ace, Richard I. Bong. Bong is credited with shooting down 40 Japanese aircraft. He named his plane "Marge" after his girlfriend.

Bong was bestowed the Medal of Honor by General Douglas MacArthur. Upon returning home, he married Marjorie "Marge" Vattendahl. Soon after, Bong died testing a new jet in California.

"Pacific Wrecks is honored to return a piece of American history to U.S. soil," said Justin Taylan, Director of Pacific Wrecks.

"It's great to have her back," commented Russell Lee, retired Chair of the Aeronautics Department, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard flew the artifact and the Pacific Wrecks team back to the U.S. on a KC-135 Stratotanker.

"Marge" will be showcased at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world's largest airshow. The artifact finds a permanent home at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wisconsin.

ABOUT PACIFIC WRECKS

Pacific Wrecks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to finding America's Missing In Action and leveraging new technologies in the study of past conflicts. Founded in 1995 by Justin Taylan, grandson of a WWII combat photographer who served in New Guinea, Pacific Wrecks operates throughout the Pacific region.

ABOUT RICHARD I. BONG VETERANS HISTORICAL CENTER

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit museum located in Superior, Wisconsin. The museum is dedicated to sharing the legacy of Wisconsin hero, Richard Bong.

Electronic Press Kit (EPK) with photos : https://pacificwrecks.org/epk/marge/

Available for interviews : Justin Taylan, Director of Pacific Wrecks; Briana Fiandt, Curator, Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center; Russell Lee, Chair of the Aeronautics Department (retired), Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum; James Bong & Mitchell Erickson, Richard Bong's nephews.

SOURCE PACIFIC WRECKS