World Wetlands Day | Trina Solar unleashes solar power to safeguard human well-being

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

02 Feb, 2024, 00:10 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, marked the 28th World Wetlands Day on February 2nd, themed "Wetlands and Human Well-being" by highlighting its commitment to restoring wetland ecology and promoting sustainable habitats.

Transforming wetlands with innovative fishery-photovoltaics (PV) projects

The spotlight of Trina Solar's impactful initiatives is the transformation of the saline wetlands in Houzhen, Shandong province, once vulnerable and barren. 

The 100MW fishery PV project, exclusively utilizing Trina Solar modules, is anticipated to generate approximately 147 GWh of clean energy annually, cutting 46,261 tons of standard coal and 13.5 tons of CO2 emissions. 

Houzhen's success serves as a precursor to Trina Solar's transforming the saline wetlands of Yangkou, less than 40 kilometers away. The 150MW fishery PV project, featuring Trina Solar's Vertex 670W modules and a 30MW/60MWh independent energy storage system, further contributes to environmental protection and local economic growth.

PV ignites new opportunities in a historic fishing city

Cangzhou City harnesses the power of Trina Solar's Vertex modules, totaling 70 MW. This green power initiative is expected to generate 128 GWh of green electricity annually, not only reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 107,000 tons per year but also optimizing the local energy structure. 

The grid-connected fishery PV project contributes to local hydroponic agriculture and minimizes water evaporation and temperature-related aquatic losses, providing an economic and environmental boost.

The innovative PV panels has breathed new life into Cangzhou's ancient fishing industry, ushering in increased income for fishermen and expanded employment opportunities.

Offshore PV overcomes challenges on the South China sea coast

In Haiyan Town, Guangdong province, Trina Solar supplied all modules in the first phase of the 100MW PV project.  

The marine mudflat location, unlike typical wetland projects, posed heightened demands on PV module reliability. Rigorous testing of Trina Solar's PV products, including damp-heat tests by RETC and PVEL, demonstrates their exceptional reliability in challenging mudflat, floating, and seaside scenarios. 

This fishery-PV project not only brought economic value to Haiyan but also revitalized the town, turning it into a modern and vibrant hub.

Trina Solar, guided by its mission of "Solar Energy for All," remains unwavering in providing tailor-made smart energy solutions for large-scale applications like wetlands. Trina Solar stands firm in safeguarding the environment and advancing human well-being through sustainable initiatives.

