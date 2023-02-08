World Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Report 2023-2027: Pathogen Challenges, Diagnostic Factors, Interpreting the Code, Fertility Technology Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

The plummeting costs for Whole Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Instrument Manufacturer

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Sequencing Labs

Audit body

Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion

Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

The New Age of Medical Information

Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

DTC - How Many Segments?

Research Markets

Research Funding and Capital Expense

WGS Datasets Preferred

Existing research repurposed

Organism Wide Market

Service Suppliers Respond

Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

Pathogen Testing

The Hepatitis C Story

Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

AgriBio - Big Business

GMO is Here to Stay

WGS Benefits and Risks

The New Agriculture

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Instrument Manufacturer Role

Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

Genetic Counselling as an Industry

WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

The Meaning of Grail

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Interpreting the Code Otherwise

Changes in Agriculture

Fertility Technology Comes of Age

Pathogen Challenges

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Wellness has a downside

GMO Opposition Movement

Sequencing Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

llumina

ION

Pacific Biosystems

Roche

SOLiD

Oxford Nanopore

What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

Oxford Nanopore Products

Long Reads - Further Segmentation

Linked Reads

Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

New Sequencing Technologies

RNAP sequencing

In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

Sequencing by hybridization

Sequencing with mass spectrometry

Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

Microscopy-based techniques

WGES Recent Developments

Genomics England , Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

, Aims to Sequence Newborns Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cardio Risk Test

Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition

Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

for Nanopore Sequencing Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

Variantyx Raises $20M

Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

Human Genome Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

WGS Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

Diagnostics

23andME Inc

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agilent/Dako

Akonni Biosystems

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ARUP Laboratories

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Circulogene

Clear Labs

Clinical Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Fabric Genomics

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

Gencove

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetron Holdings

Genewiz

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Lunglife AI Inc

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher )

) Mesa Laboratories, Inc

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

NantHealth, Inc

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New England Biolabs, Inc

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Pathogenomix

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Variantyx

Volition

Vyant Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4pjsi-genome-and?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets