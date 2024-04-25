World Wide Technology Raceway, Nation's Only Track Hosting Races for All Three of North America's Top Racing Series, Signs Second Five-Year Naming Agreement with World Wide Technology

Agreement opens new doors for long-term opportunities, regional economic growth

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the impact the 700-acre motorsports complex is having on the Southwestern Illinois and St. Louis region, World Wide Technology Raceway announced today it will carry the company's name for another five years.

WWT became the named track sponsor in 2019 and has grown into a multi-faceted relationship.

David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology, said, "My family and the company see our commitment to the raceway as a way to serve the people of St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois with world-class motorsports like the annual NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series races. We see this investment as key to long-term benefit and growth for our region."

"Our partnership is deeply rooted in World Wide Technology's and the Steward Family's commitment to community. It reflects the company's innovative approach to technology, which aligns so well with the science of motorsports and racing," said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO. "The last five years are a blur of big wins, thousands of new fans, new technology, more diversity in the stands and on the track, and significant economic impact in the communities around us who so need it."

"Under the leadership of Curtis Francois, World Wide Technology Raceway has quickly established itself as a national destination for motorsports and today's announcement strengthens that position for years to come," said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. "David Steward and the Steward family continue to show how they exemplify civic leadership at the highest level by bringing leaders together around WWTR to expose youth to science and technology, inspire workforce development collaborations in underinvested neighborhoods, and celebrate St. Louis' leadership in music and the arts."

WWT's engagement with the raceway and motorsports includes helping to expand the sport's appeal by supporting initiatives that increase diversity among drivers, their teams, and creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for fans. The company also provides innovative technology to race teams and tracks; educates students through STEM activations and programs; and supports employees who help during race weekend.

The company has also worked directly with NASCAR to develop two important innovations. One provides racing teams with valuable insights allowing them to make split-second decisions during a race. The other tool uses fifth generation ("5G") technology and advanced versions of Augmented Reality (AR) that gives users the ability to experience races from a driver's point-of-view while wearing sophisticated goggles.

The company and Steward family also are major sponsors of the Confluence Music Festival, now an essential part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend experience. It features local, regional and global artists on stages throughout the venue, delivering world-class music for the more than 100,000 fans who attend each year.

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race weekend, May 31-June 2, will showcase the impact the raceway has on the region as fans from across the country and world arrive in the region to participate in the multi-day event.

"Thousands of visitors pour into our state as a result of this race. As part of the race experience, they see all we have to offer and many come back to further explore the sights and sounds of Illinois," said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman.

"We are proud to continue our successful partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway to host the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series for its third consecutive year," said Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism. "This incredible event will once again welcome more than 100,000 racing fans from across the country to Illinois' premiere destination for the motorsports industry, generating an economic impact of $60 million for the Metro East region. Visitors can make the most of their Enjoy Illinois 300 experience by extending their stay to explore the region's many outdoor attractions, historic sites and family-friendly experiences."

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis' Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR's facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor's Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award among others. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime. Please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

