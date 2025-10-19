World Winter Sports Expo 2025 Officially Opened

HELLO AGAIN WORLD

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Again World! The World Winter Sports Expo (WWSE) officially unveiled its 4-day event on October 16 at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan, Beijing. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the expo's successful run. Over the past decade, the WWSE has become the world's largest and most authoritative ice and snow expo, serving as an important platform for international exchange in the ice and snow industry.

This WWSE gathers ice and snow powerhouses such as Austria, Italy, Canada, Finland, and Slovenia, as well as over 500 renowned brands, including Elan Sports, TechnoAlpin, and Doppelmayr. Over 200 leading global figures are delivering speeches and participating in discussions that spotlight the latest trends in the global ice and snow industry and explore future cooperation opportunities.

Exploring Global Ice and Snow Trends and Future Growth of the Industry

Ice and snow sports and the related economy are receiving more and more global attention. Many countries are working to develop ice and snow tourism resources and establish a complete industry chain. The General Office of the State Council issued the "Opinions on Promoting the Vitality of the Ice and Snow Economy Through High-Quality Development of Ice and Snow Sports". This document emphasizes the importance of establishing high-level international platforms for ice and snow exchange and cooperation, as well as international platforms for economic collaboration in this industry. It provides clear guidance for the future growth of the ice and snow industry.

During the opening ceremony of this WWSE, Yu Zaiqing, an Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee (IOC), emphasized in his speech that China's rapid advancement in ice and snow is driven by national strategic guidance. The ice and snow economy has become a powerful force driving consumer upgrades, regional development, and the "dual circulation" of domestic and overseas markets. This force is evident from policy support and technological innovation to breakthroughs in equipment and talent development. As the WWSE celebrates its tenth anniversary with the theme of "HELLO AGAIN WORLD", it not only reflects a decade of remarkable progress but also signals a new era of global cooperation in the ice and snow industry. Looking ahead, it will continue to embrace the Olympic spirit of "Together" and adopt a more open approach and forward-looking vision. By collaborating with global partners, it aims to accelerate the transition of the ice and snow industry towards smarter, greener, and more international development. The goal is to promote winter sports as a bridge connecting diverse cultures and civilizations while contributing China's wisdom and strength to the global growth of the ice and snow economy.

In his speech, Wan Long, District Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality, highlighted that, as a key venue for the Winter Olympics, Shijingshan has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. It has gone from being an industrial area with Shougang's furnaces to a vibrant hub for winter sports. The district has gradually developed an ecosystem for the ice and snow economy centered on "event leading, industry clustering, and public participation". In the field of event economy, the Big Air Shougang has hosted FIS World Cup competitions, while the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena has been a site for international events such as the Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship. The district also pioneered the switch from ice hockey to table tennis, hosting the WTT China Smash in an innovative format. On the industry development front, Shijingshan was the first to introduce policies dedicated to the ice and snow industry. The district recently launched the "Measures to Promote the High-Quality Development of the Event Economy", creating a comprehensive industry chain that spans equipment R&D, venue construction, education and training, and event operations. In terms of public participation, it has organized the Happy Ice and Snow Season for 11 consecutive years. The district has established ice and snow sports venues in shopping malls, communities, and forested spaces. This further reinforces its role as a leader in the initiative to engage 300 million people in winter sports.

In his speech, Huo Jianjun, Chairman of the China Tourist Attractions Association, stated that China's ice and snow tourism industry has experienced leapfrog growth in recent years, fueled by supportive policies. Data shows that during the 2023–24 ice and snow season, there were 430 million visits, generating 524.7 billion yuan in tourism revenue. It is projected that this year, the number of visits will reach 520 million and tourism revenue will exceed 630 billion yuan. The joint hosting of the WWSE and the Tourism Equipment Expo is a groundbreaking event for the industry, providing a larger platform for business exchange and collaboration. It provides companies with opportunities to break down industry barriers and promotes integration between the upstream and downstream ice and snow sectors, facilitating resource sharing and connectivity within the industry.

The countdown to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has officially begun. In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Giovanni Malagò, President of both the Italian National Olympic Committee and the Organising Committee for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, emphasized the event's significance. He highlighted that the tenth anniversary establishes the event as a key global benchmark in the ice and snow sports industry. The WWSE stands as one of the most notable legacies of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. It is a dynamic and enduring legacy that continues to bring global forces together while embodying the values of sportsmanship, innovation, and collaboration. Over recent decades, enthusiasm for sports in Asia has surged, fueled by substantial investments and a notable rise in public participation. Today, China has emerged as one of the world's leading nations in sports. Malagò expressed his excitement about welcoming Chinese athletes, fans, media representatives, and delegations to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Furthermore, heads of multiple organizations addressed the opening ceremony and delivered and keynote speeches in different formats. These included Governor of Tyrol Anton Mattle, IOC Member and China's Olympic Speed Skating Champion Zhang Hong, China's First Olympic Gold Medalist in Men's Short Track Speed Skating Wu Dajing, President of the International Luge Federation (FIL) Einars Fogelis, President of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Johan Eliasch, President of the World Curling Federation (WCF) Beau Welling, and President of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Olle Dahlin.

A grand event was held during the opening ceremony to honor the appointment of the ice and snow ambassadors and celebrate the tenth anniversary of the WWSE. IOC Member and China's Olympic Speed Skating Champion Zhang Hong, China's First Olympic Gold Medalist in Men's Short Track Speed Skating Wu Dajing, World Champion in Figure Skating Tong Jian, and World Curling Champion Wang Bingyu were named ice and snow ambassadors. Among those attending the ceremony were Tong Zhao, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, and Deputy Secretary-General and Office Director of the Liaoning Provincial Organizing Committee of the 15th National Winter Games; Alti, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the CPC Committee, and Director of the Sports Bureau of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region; Wang Tao, Deputy Director of the Jilin Changbai Mountain Protection Development Management Committee; Wang Xin, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Sports; along with officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Meteorological Service Association.

Li Li, General Manager of Asia Digital Group Beijing, moderated the tenth anniversary dialogue session with the theme of "Ten Years in Ice and Snow • Pioneering Through Challenges, Advancing Ahead". The session involved Franz Rössler, Commercial Counselor at the Austrian Embassy in China; Lauri Kangasniemi, Counselor at the Finnish Embassy in China; Zhao Yinggang, Former Deputy Secretary-General and Head of the Sports Department of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bid Committee, Deputy Director of the Sustainable Development Committee and Competition Executive Director of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), and Winner of the Chinese Olympic Gold Medal; Xiao Shuhong, Professor and Doctoral Advisor at Beijing Sport University; Michael Mayr, Asian Area Sales Manager of TechnoAlpin; Lu Peng, Executive President of Sunac China Holdings Limited and President of BONSKI; and Luo Yun, Founder of Metaspace. This session explored the global ice and snow industry, China's ice and snow economy, industry innovations, and the value and impact of the WWSE platform. The speakers provided valuable insights and recommendations for the ongoing development and future of the ice and snow sector.

Accompanied by President of Asia Digital Group Zhu Dongfang, guests visited a range of exhibition areas showcasing leading ice and snow brands. In attendance were Yu Zaiqing, an Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee; Zhang Hong, IOC Member and China's Olympic Speed Skating Champion; Chang Wei, Party Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District Committee; Wan Long, District Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Zhong Mianmian, Member of the Leading Party Members Group and Deputy District Mayor of Shijingshan District; Tong Zhao, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, and Deputy Secretary-General and Office Director of the Liaoning Provincial Organizing Committee of the 15th National Winter Games; Alti, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the CPC Committee, and Director of the Sports Bureau of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region; Wang Tao, Deputy Director of the Jilin Changbai Mountain Protection Development Management Committee; Wang Xin, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Sports, along with other provincial and municipal leaders, officials from the Industrial Development Division of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and representatives from the China Tourist Attractions Association and China Meteorological Service Association. They visited TechnoAlpin, the Austrian National Pavilion, Shijingshan, Shenhu Ice and Snow, Beijing Caving Ski, Liaoning, Xinjiang, BONSKI, Elan Sports, Changbai Mountain, Metaspace, Sport Ice, iLab, Badaling Low Altitude Technology, Fukonn Vanguard, QIGONG, Tongfang, Potevio Rail Transit, HJC Water Fountain, and AOBAO. The delegation explored global ice and snow industry trends, exchanged development insights, and offered suggestions for the sector's continued growth.

From Achievements to Opportunities in the Booming Ice and Snow Economy

The tenth anniversary of the WWSE marks a new milestone in its development. Leading ice and snow nations, international sports organizations, and prominent ice and snow brands from around the globe gathered at the event, making a powerful statement for the industry.

Covering nearly 20,000 square meters, this WWSE features exhibition zones dedicated to winter and alpine technologies, national pavilions, domestic ice and snow economic clusters, winter tourism destinations, personal ice and snow equipment, ice and snow educational institutions and industry services, scenic area equipment, as well as ice and snow culture and event exhibitions.

TechnoAlpin, Axess, Radskier, Elan Sports, TOMSEN, ANA InterContinental Appi Kogen Resort, Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts, Shimano, Shenhu Ice and Snow, Terror, Beijing Caving Ski, Sport Ice/Century Star, Xuezoo, and iLab were among the exhibitors who showcased the latest innovations across the ice and snow industry. The exhibitors spanned all stages of the industry, from upstream equipment manufacturing and midstream venue construction and operations to downstream tourism services and end-user consumption. They presented a comprehensive look at the sector's newest advancements, showcasing everything from snowmaking technologies and ice sports equipment to venue facilities and tourism services.

The exhibition showed a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and innovative products from the ice and snow industry. Notable exhibitors, including Doppelmayr Group, Sunkid, WINTERSTEIGER AG, Neveplast, AIERPU, Microgate, Taiga, Airkipp, and QIGONG, presented key areas such as cableways, timing systems, dry snow materials, boardless skiing, and ski resort equipment. These exhibitors showcased the technological backbone of winter sports. In terms of practical applications, smart cooking equipment from Fukonn Vanguard and other innovations, such as drone technology, were integrated into services for scenic areas and ski resorts. Additionally, HJC Water Fountain and Tongfang presented immersive audiovisual art installations designed for scenic areas. These installations offer experiential solutions for ice and snow culture and tourism projects.

Traditional ice and snow regions, such as Xinjiang, Liaoning, and Jilin's Changbai Mountain, took stage at the event. Liaoning, in particular, spotlighted the 15th National Winter Games as a prelude, aiming to leverage the event to promote winter sports, boost the ice and snow economy, and inject fresh energy into the development of winter sports in China. Southern provinces like Sichuan and Yunnan, along with indoor skiing brands, also made notable contributions, showcasing China's progress in extending winter sports and tourism to all parts of the country. This marks the beginning of a collaborative model for the development of ice and snow resources across China. Ski associations from institutions of higher education such as Renmin University of China, China University of Mining and Technology-Beijing, Central Academy of Fine Arts, Capital University of Economics and Business, Communication University of China, Peking University, and University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as those from Beijing and Zhangjiakou, were actively involved. This demonstrates a solid foundation and comprehensive framework for academic research, talent cultivation, and public engagement in winter sports.

The exhibition areas presented a variety of activities, including snow houses, ski simulators, snow slopes, ice hockey, curling lanes, a meet-and-greet with champions, an interactive table tennis experience zone, an ice- and snow-themed fair, a fair with secondhand ice and snow equipment, an ice and snow photography exhibition, a stand-up comedy show, and an invitational soft lacrosse tournament. These events combined sports and cultural experiences, greatly increasing the exhibition's interactivity, enjoyment, and engagement, and creating an immersive winter sports atmosphere. For the past ten years, the WWSE has played a vital role in bridging the gap between winter sports and the general public by bringing interactive global ice and snow experiences to the exhibit. Visitors could see, hear, touch, try, and play with cutting-edge winter sports technologies, which further demonstrates the platform's wide-reaching appeal and inclusivity.

A variety of significant events will take place during this expo, including the Industry TOP Awards Selection for 2025, the release of the "Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development (2025)", and industry-specific activities such as promotional sessions, startup matchmaking, networking events focused on Shijingshan, procurement meetups, corporate sessions, and a gathering of the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance. These initiatives will establish a collaborative platform where global partners can exchange ideas and explore opportunities within the ice and snow industry. This will further advance the high-quality development of China's ice and snow sector.

After ten successful years, the WWSE is poised to begin a new chapter, just as the theme goes, "Hello Again World"! We look forward to partnering with global stakeholders as we embark on the next decade of innovation and growth.

SOURCE World Winter Sports Expo