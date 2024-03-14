World Women Apparel Market Report 2024: A $1.356 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Consumer Preferences for Premium Clothing and Growing Trend of Visual Merchandising and Fashion Rental Services

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women Apparel Market Report by Product Type, Season, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women apparel market size reached US$ 1,002.0 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,356.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2032. The rising influence of social media, advent of sustainable women apparel, and easy availability represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Changing Fashion and Aesthetic Trends Augmenting Market Growth

The women apparel market has been experiencing continuous growth. The emerging fashion trends and the rising influence of social media represent one of the primary drivers resulting in the increasing sales of women apparel. The fashion industry caters to a diverse range of consumers with different age groups, lifestyles, occasions, styles, and preferences.



Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.



COVID-19 Impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a significant impact on the women apparel industry and imposed unprecedented challenges on numerous countries. As the virus spread globally, many countries-imposed lockdown and social distancing measures, which led to a decline in consumer spending. This directly impacted the apparel industry, with several retailers and manufacturers experiencing reduced sales and profits.

It also created a severe disturbance in the supply chain with many factories and production facilities forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity due to safety concerns. This disrupted the flow of goods and caused delays in shipments resulting in a shortage of inventory for retailers. In addition, with people working from home, there was a shift in demand for clothing with improved comfort and casual wear. This led to a decline in sales of formal wear and occasion wear.



Women Apparel Market Trends



There is an increase in consumer preferences for premium-quality women apparel, such as Indo-western clothes, jogger style jeans, and formal and informal clothes, which are available in innovative designs and trendy styles. This, coupled with the rising consciousness among individuals about their physical appearances, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth around the world.

Moreover, product manufacturers are introducing environmentally sustainable women apparel manufactured using recyclable cloth materials and other novel variants to meet the requirement of consumers with sensitive skins to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on financing various promotional activities like celebrity and social media influencer endorsements to improve their existing sales and profitability.

In addition, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and expanding purchasing power of consumers are driving the sales of women apparel through online retail channels that offer easy availability, convenience, vast product catalogs, discounted deals, and numerous payment methods. Apart from this, the growing trend of visual merchandising and fashion rental services is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 3D knitting machines and rising collaboration between brands are strengthening the growth of the market.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others) was the largest market for women apparel. The increasing preference for trendy apparel among the masses represents another major factor favoring the market growth in Europe. Moreover, the rising adoption of online shopping portals and mobile apps due to ease, comfort, and convenience is contributing to the market growth in the region. Besides this, the growing female workforce participation is creating a positive outlook for the market.

