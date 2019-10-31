World Young Scientist Summit opened in China's Zhejiang

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Young Scientist Summit 2019 opened on Oct. 26 in the city of Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology and the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government and hosted by the Zhejiang Association for Science and Technology and the Wenzhou Municipal People's Government, the summit seeks to gather the world's talents for a better future.

The event featured domestic and overseas young scientists and top scientists including Nobel laureates George Fitzgerald Smoot and Duncan Haldane, Turing Award winner Martin Edward Hellman, as well as Chinese science and engineering academicians Qi Faren and Chen Junshi. They explored the trends of future science and technology development, their influence on entrepreneurship, education, health, smart manufacturing and resources, as well as the countermeasures. Some 800 famous scientists, entrepreneurs, and young technicians from 102 countries, regions, and international organizations attended the opening ceremony.

An entrepreneurship fund for world young scientists and an entrepreneurship park were launched during the event, with keynote addresses delivered by Shi Yigong, President of Westlake University, George Fitzgerald Smoot, Nobel Prize winner for physics, and Jia Yangqing, Vice President of Alibaba Group.

Zhejiang has stepped up investment in science and technology research and development in recent years, with focuses on "Internet Plus" initiatives and life and health sciences.

The government has taken a series of targeted and effective policies to nurture a number of high-level research universities including Zhejiang University and Westlake University as well as research institutes such as Zhejiang Lab, Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology & Engineering with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Zhejiang Institute of Oncology and Basic Medicine with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In addition, high-level regional innovation platforms like the national independent innovation demonstration zones, the science and technology innovation corridors and the high-tech zones have been set up. Many leading enterprise research institutions such as the Alibaba DAMO Academy for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook, and a number of towns with high-tech characteristics have been developed.

At the same time, efforts have been made to implement major projects of scientific and technological innovation, such as basic research, upgrading of enterprise innovation, cultivation of innovative industrial clusters, 5G + and industrial internet. Zhejiang has enhanced supportive policies and promoted the digital transformation of government services to make the business environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

