World Youth Forum Concludes Inaugural Mainland China Summit, Hosting Record-Breaking National Finals for NEC and BPA

CHANGSHA, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, The World Youth Forum (WYF) successfully concluded its inaugural mainland China summit today at the Changsha International Conference Center. The landmark event convened over 6,000 top students from 72 cities and 1,000 international schools for the national finals of the National Economics Challenge (NEC) and Business Professionals of America (BPA).

The summit marks the largest gathering of its kind in China, drawing representatives from more than 1,000 international schools across 72 cities. By integrating the academic rigor of the U.S.-based NEC and BPA with local industrial challenges, the event establishes a new benchmark for Challenge-Based Learning (CBL) in the region.

"WYF serves as a vital bridge, connecting Chinese youth to the global stage and amplifying their voice in international dialogue," said Hao Hou, Global Convener of WYF. "In an era where simple knowledge replication is obsolete, our Challenge-Based Learning model shifts the focus from theory to real-world operation. We are empowering students to become pragmatic problem solvers, equipped with the global competence necessary to navigate and lead in an increasingly interconnected world."

The program's centerpiece, the "Civic Partners" Hackathon, moved beyond traditional testing. Students acted as consultants for prominent Chinese enterprises and research bodies, including Cha Yan Yue Se (Modern China Tea Shop) and the Changsha New Consumption Research Institute, to solve actual business dilemmas. A judging panel of 100 industry experts and academics evaluated the projects based on analytical depth and operational viability.

"The synergy between economics and business disciplines here is a breakthrough," noted a representative from the Council for Economic Education (CEE). "By applying international academic standards to China's vibrant market, we are empowering students to bridge the gap between theory and execution."

The successful conclusion of the summit underscores WYF's long-term commitment to the Chinese market. As the platform expands, it aims to provide a continuous pipeline of innovation-driven talent for both local and global industries.

About WYF

The World Youth Forum (WYF) is a global platform dedicated to fostering youth leadership. Through its signature Challenge-Based Learning (CBL) framework, WYF integrates academic excellence with industrial practice to prepare the next generation for complex global challenges.

About National Economics Challenge (NEC)

The National Economics Challenge (NEC) is the premier economics competition for high school students in the United States and globally. Organized under the academic support of the Council for Economic Education (CEE), it seeks to promote interest in economics and reinforce students' understanding of economic principles through high-level rigorous testing and critical thinking.

About Business Professionals of America (BPA)

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a leading Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, and office administration. As a global community of student leaders, BPA is committed to developing professional, leadership, and technical skills through its Competitive Events Program and real-world leadership development.

SOURCE World Youth Forum (WYF)