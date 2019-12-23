WorldAPP, Provider of Form.com and Key Survey Products, Acquired by Diversis Capital

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldAPP, the leading provider of enterprise-grade mobile workflow and data capture technology, today announced they have been acquired by Diversis Capital Partners I LP, a Los Angeles-based private equity fund.

"This is a very exciting day for WorldAPP and our customers, employees, and partners," said Oleg Matsko, CEO of WorldAPP. "With Diversis, we now have a trusted partner who can provide the operational expertise and growth capital we need to take our business to the next level, and we couldn't be more thrilled to make this announcement."

WorldAPP provides enterprise-grade technology solutions with its Form.com and Key Survey products. Form.com helps companies improve safety, quality, and compliance by revolutionizing the way they capture critical data points in the field and onsite with purpose-built mobile applications. Key Survey is an enterprise survey platform where users can create, manage, and deploy surveys of any kind at scale. More than 600 customers across multiple countries currently use the Form.com and Key Survey products.

"At Diversis, our mission is to invest in companies that are customer-focused with the ability to accelerate growth and tap into new markets," said Kevin Ma, Managing Partner at Diversis. "WorldAPP checks all of those boxes and much more. Their caliber of customers, award-winning technology, and extensive market opportunity put them in a prime position for continued growth. Our role will be to help them refine the strategy, drive further innovation, and ensure resources are in place for long-term customer success."

Form.com has proven it can deliver mobile-first data collection and process automation solutions across a variety of use cases, most of which involve moving away from paper and spreadsheet approaches to data capture. Multiple Fortune 500 brands and industry leaders within oil and gas, financial services, restaurants, and retail have launched integrated mobile and desktop applications using the Form.com platform. In 2019, Form.com won the CODiE Award for "Best Digital Process Automation Solution," further cementing its position as the leader in the market.

Key Survey, a survey management platform, is designed to handle the complex requirements of the enterprise and features a robust set of survey delivery, user management, and integration capabilities. Large organizations utilize the Key Survey platform to collect feedback and actionable information from their customers, partners, employees, and more.

"WorldAPP was founded with a single mantra: 'to be of service,' not only for our customers but for each other," said Cal Brown, co-founder of WorldAPP. "It was with this simple mindset that we set out to deliver the best and most valuable experience for our customers and employees. This partnership with Diversis will enhance our technology and expand that service-based methodology, and I look forward to seeing what unfolds in the next chapter of the WorldAPP story."

Diversis will supply growth capital to extend WorldAPP's platform capabilities and ability to penetrate deeper into markets that are facing growing needs to embrace digital transformation. Madison Park Group LLC served as WorldAPP's financial advisor in the transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About WorldAPP

WorldAPP helps mid to large organizations improve how they collect, manage, and leverage data across the enterprise. Using the Form.com and Key Survey platforms, WorldAPP works hand-in-hand with customers to understand their needs and configure complete solutions which integrate with their current systems and the way they do business. WorldAPP products have been deployed by customers around the world including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, visit www.worldapp.com.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. For additional information, visit www.diversis.com.

