WORLDHOTELS™ COLLECTION CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH NEW PROPERTIES IN EMEA AND NORAM

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotelsTM Collection announced today the expansion of its hotel offerings in premier destinations across Europe and North America. The addition of these exquisite properties is part of the brand's larger effort to strategically expand its footprint in key destinations across the globe.

"The WorldHotels portfolio is going from strength to strength as we expand our footprint in premier destinations across the globe," said Ron Pohl, President of International Operations and President of WorldHotels, BWH Hotel Group. "International travel is rebounding in the wake of the pandemic, and we know that global travel will play an instrumental role in our industry's recovery. At WorldHotels we are proud to offer both developers and travelers a variety of hotel options around the world."

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

With these new hotels onboarded, WorldHotels has now added over 20 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia and North America in the last year with an additional 12 set to open before end of year. With a portfolio of stunning hotels across the globe, WorldHotels is positioned for continued growth, providing unique offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.

All hoteliers that have recently joined WorldHotels benefit from the brand's reputation for providing superior guest service, and gain access to the award-winning WorldHotels RewardsSM (WHR) program, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide. From September 12, 2022, to November 21, 2022, all WHR members will earn double points on every stay at any participating WorldHotels property, click here to learn more.

For more information on WorldHotels, please visit:

WorldHotels.com.

About WorldHotels Collection:

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE WorldHotels