WorldHotels Introduces WorldHotels Crafted Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels today introduced a new collection of hotels and resorts that brings to life the uncommon vision of independent hoteliers: WorldHotels Crafted Collection. Announced today at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be a curated collection of independent hotels that offer cutting-edge design, immersive guest experiences and expert service.

Set to launch in 2020, WorldHotels Crafted Collection offers independent hoteliers an opportunity to tap into their local communities with fearless and edgy style, while also gaining access to industry-leading systems and support. With minimal branding requirements and customized storytelling for each property, every hotel's authenticity will be celebrated. WorldHotels Crafted Collection properties will also benefit from WorldHotels' commitment to driving superior revenue to its hoteliers, expanding customer base with sophisticated sales programs and delivering unprecedented marketing support.

The inclusive collection will feature properties that capture the spirit of the destinations they serve. These hotels reflect and amplify all that is unique about their own location, and with no two properties alike, each and every one is coveted. Offering today's refined traveller a stunningly unique experience in the upscale, upper-upscale and luxury segments, WorldHotels Crafted Collection is inclusive of primary or destination markets. Each hotel will maintain a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 or above and will appeal to those guests and hoteliers who each crave creativity, immersive experiences, ingenuity and a seamless, humble and expert service.

"The announcement of this new collection perfectly showcases the tremendous future that lies ahead for WorldHotels and our family of creative, innovative and independent hoteliers," said Kristin Intress, Chief Executive Officer, WorldHotels. "WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be a selection of wonderfully unique design properties. With bold style and strategically designed social spaces, travellers will be pulled from their rooms to experience something more than the status quo. These hotels will deliver a truly immersive experience where guests can create lasting memories."

Owners and operators of WorldHotels Crafted Collection hotels will enjoy the perfect balance of creative freedom and a trusted alliance and partnership. Every hotel will be provided with access to unparalleled systems and support through WorldHotels and its parent organization, BWH Hotel GroupSM. Hotels joining WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be on boarded in a rapid ramp-up with near immediate access to BWH Hotel Group's award-winning rewards programs, robust digital presence, premier partnerships and industry-leading global sales team.

This announcement comes on the heels of a number of successes for WorldHotels. Since joining forces with BWH Hotel Group, WorldHotels has grown and expanded its senior leadership team welcoming veteran luxury and hospitality experts in Europe, Asia and North America, including the appointment of Kristin Intress as Chief Executive Officer in November 2019. WorldHotels also kicked off 2020 with the launch of its WorldLuxury Affinity Program. This exclusive, invitation-only support program offers luxury properties powerful support in core areas such as marketing, public relations and sales, including a premium partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

"I am thrilled to see WorldHotels flourish under the BWH Hotel Group umbrella," adds David Kong, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "The WorldHotels Crafted Collection is set to become one of the most authentic, daring and brave collections of independent hotels around the globe. The sophisticated infrastructure of BWH Hotel Group, together with the creativity and rich experience of the WorldHotels team, will undoubtedly make WorldHotels Crafted Collection a remarkable success."

With the launch of WorldHotels Crafted Collection, the BWH Hotel Group portfolio now includes 18 distinctive offerings across every market segment. Under BWH Hotel Group, WorldHotels will continue its focus on driving superior revenue to its hoteliers, expanding its portfolio of offerings in premier global destinations and providing exceptional travel experiences to its guests.

About WorldHotels Collection

Newly relaunched, the WorldHotels™ Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering of over 300 of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels' proprietary 'Start With Why' philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travellers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into four tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted Collection.

For reservations or information, visit WorldHotels.com.

