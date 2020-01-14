WorldHotels is Redefining Luxury with Forbes Travel Guide Partnership

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels has announced its strategic partnership with Forbes Travel Guide today, collaborating with the global leader in hospitality ratings to redefine luxury and deliver exceptional guest experiences at its Luxury Collection hotels. This partnership is announced as part of the newly launched WorldLuxury Affinity Program, an exclusive, invitation-only support program designed to drive extraordinary travel experiences at WorldHotels Luxury Collection properties.

As part of the program, professionally trained mystery shoppers from Forbes Travel Guide, the leading authority on luxury travel, will be engaged to evaluate participating hotels and resorts. The partnership will play a critical role in building brand awareness among luxury travellers and travel advisors, while delivering outstanding guest satisfaction at WorldHotels Luxury Collection properties. Partner hotels participating in the WorldLuxury Affinity Program will be receive this exclusive annual quality shop by Forbes Travel Guide.

"The WorldLuxury Affinity Program leverages WorldHotels' expertise in sales and marketing to create a unique offering for our Luxury member hotels who are well poised to cater to discerning travellers," said Kristin Intress, Chief Executive Officer of WorldHotels. "We strongly believe this initiative will create many new opportunities for both partner hotels and luxury travellers."

"WorldHotels has an impressive collection of upscale, independent hotels globally and we are very excited to work with their team to drive greater value to luxury hotels by championing extraordinary service," said Filip Boyen, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

Upon joining the WorldLuxury Affinity Program, hotels are offered powerful additional support in core areas such as marketing, public relations and sales. Luxury marketing campaigns encompass targeted communications through WorldHotels' luxury database and select airline, credit card and advertising partners. WorldHotels' strong relationships with top-tier publications will be utilized to elevate brand visibility through engaging storytelling. Hotels will also receive opportunities to boost their brand with representation at luxury travel agency sales calls and access to dedicated market events.

"The WorldLuxury Affinity Program is a tremendous strategic initiative for our Luxury Collection hotels and resorts," adds Gregory G. Habeeb, President of WorldHotels North America. "The Luxury Collection boasts a curated portfolio of stunning properties and by joining our invitation-only program, these hotels have even more potential to enhance brand awareness and drive improved revenue."

About WorldHotels Collection

Newly relaunched, the WorldHotels™ Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering of over 300 of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels' proprietary 'Start With Why' philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travellers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into three tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive.

For reservations or information, visit WorldHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

PR Manager

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

SOURCE WorldHotels