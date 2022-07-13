WORLDHOTELS REWARDS(SM) EXTENDS DOUBLE POINTS OFFER THROUGH AUGUST

Loyalty program members can earn double points to use towards future stays at participating WorldHotels™ properties worldwide

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels Rewards (WHR) is thrilled to announce the extension of its current promotion, "Double Rewards Points on Every Stay!," thereby allowing WHR members to continue earning double points at any participating WorldHotels location through August 30, 2022, without limit.

"Travel continues to surge and our guests are excited to once again explore the world and visit with family and friends," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "We're very thankful that our loyal guests have returned to our collection of the finest independent hotels and resorts and extending this rich promotion allows us to recognize and thank them for their loyalty."

WorldHotels, a collection of the finest independent hotels in over 200 iconic destinations around the world, offers travelers the opportunity for exciting discoveries in the most unexpected places. From the Scottish Highlands to the glistening lights of Paris – and everything in between – WorldHotels offers discerning travelers a hotel collection in which each property captures the spirit of the destination that it serves.

Learn more about WorldHotels Rewards and register to earn double points on your next stay.

About WorldHotels Collection

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE WorldHotels