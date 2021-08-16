Worldiwde Airline Digitalization Growth Opportunities - Expected to Achieve more than $35 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airline Digitalization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airline digitalization market is a growth market forecast to achieve more than $35 billion in revenue by 2030. It is a highly fragmented market, with the top 15 companies accounting for nearly 26.5% of the market share. This share amount is not expected to change significantly over the forecast period (2021-2030). The market's top companies by estimated revenue include Amadeus, Sabre, SITA, IBM, Boeing, Airbus, and PROS. The market is estimated to have more than 100 companies and will continue to grow as new start-ups increasingly enter the market with niche solutions based on next-generation technologies targeting specific airline needs.

Major airlines globally have committed to migrating their entire information technology (IT) infrastructure to a cloud infrastructure within the next decade. Traditional full-service carriers with a significant amount of IT workloads on legacy systems and facing stiff digital competition from low-cost carriers are anticipated to lead this market trend. Migrating workloads to the cloud, increasing touchless passenger experiences, optimizing internal processes, improving customer outreach through personalization, and enhancing ancillary revenues are the key growth drivers of the airline digitalization market.

A notable success factor for airlines is creating a team with dedicated budgets for digital initiatives, but training employees and recruiting digitally skilled employees are major challenges. Real-time data analytics with an interactive display/graphical user interface is also a key focus area and expected to have a higher penetration in the medium term (2024-2025). Additionally, blockchain is gaining traction in aviation research and development investment as airlines investigate its potential usage in distribution, loyalty programs, and supply chain management.

Major processes receiving high investments in aviation are disruption management and personalization initiatives. The key components airlines seek in a digital solution include modular capabilities, high interoperability with existing and new systems, and partnerships with digital stakeholders. The growth in interconnected solutions has created a vulnerable data ecosystem, resulting in various data regulations across regions monitoring efforts to increase sensitive data security. These factors, along with a heightened global focus on data privacy, will intensify airlines' spending on cybersecurity solutions. As such, the adoption of data platforms enhancing operations and commercial activities is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Traditional aircraft and engine manufacturers also play a significant role in this market. These participants can identify and realize new revenue streams as they undergo their own digital transformation. These firms, along with technology firms and start-ups, will potentially shift the dynamics of the market over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global airline digitalization market. While digital solutions have increased to ensure a safe passenger experience, the pandemic has reduced operations, leading to historically low revenues and limiting airlines' digital and information technology budgets. The market growth depends on how quickly airlines can recover from the pandemic. Despite the pandemic, the airline digitalization market is anticipated to continue growing in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Key Highlights

Trends to Watch

Top Growth Opportunities in the Airline Digitalization Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airline Digitalization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Airline Type Segmentation

Airline Tier Segmentation

Digital Transformation Process

Airline Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation - Key Performance Indicators

Digitalization Benefits - Operational KPIs

Airline Digitalization - Top Priorities and Challenges

Key Metrics for Successful Digital Airlines

Key Trends for Post-pandemic Digital Airlines

4. Market Trends

Future of Consumer Electronics

Digitalization in Travel and Tourism

Current Status of Legacy Systems and the Future of Infrastructure

Future of Data Regulations

Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Loyalty Programs

Spotlight on Cargo

Digitalizing Cargo Operations

Key Competitors for Airline Digitalization

Key Growth Metrics for Airline Digitalization

Growth Drivers for Airline Digitalization

Growth Restraints for Airline Digitalization

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airline Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Airline Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Airline Type

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Notable Start-ups in Airline Digitalization

Notable Investments in Start-ups by Key Airlines

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: Africa

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: Asia-Pacific

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: Europe

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: Middle East

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Digitalization: North America

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Disruption Management and Fuel Optimization for Improved Operational Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 2: Big Data Platforms for Enhanced Operations and Merchandising

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Robust Operational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 4: Workload Migration to Cloud for Scalability and Cost Efficiency

Key Takeaways

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Amadeus

Boeing

IBM

PROS

Sabre

SITA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iqz2o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

