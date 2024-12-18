Worldline launches FlexPricing, empowering software vendors to maximize revenue streams

FlexPricing is now available on Worldline North America's payment platform, increasing ISVs' revenue-sharing profits and adding pricing flexibility.

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, is proud to announce the launch of FlexPricing, a first-of-its-kind feature designed specifically for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to earn revenue in innovative and simple ways. With FlexPricing, software vendors can easily implement flexible pricing strategies that include charging a percentage fee on bank transfer transactions, adding custom fees, and letting Worldline take on their billing duties.

FlexPricing empowers partners to enhance their revenue models and optimize the billing experience for their merchants. They've highlighted three popular use cases, where this new offering addresses the evolving needs of software vendors who seek efficiency and profit maximization:

Percentage Charge on Bank Transfers : Software vendors can now charge a percentage rate on bank transfer (EFT/ACH) transactions, capitalizing on a significant revenue opportunity that is competitive and aligned with market demands.





: Software vendors can now charge a percentage rate on bank transfer (EFT/ACH) transactions, capitalizing on a significant revenue opportunity that is competitive and aligned with market demands. Custom Fees : FlexPricing allows ISVs to define multiple types of fees that suit their business model—for example, an annual fee, monthly SaaS fee, or one-time integration fee—creating a tailored solution for each vendor's unique needs.





: FlexPricing allows ISVs to define multiple types of fees that suit their business model—for example, an annual fee, monthly SaaS fee, or one-time integration fee—creating a tailored solution for each vendor's unique needs. Simplified Billing: Worldline can take on billing responsibilities for their partners. This approach to billing reduces operational complexities by providing a clear and consolidated statement to clients. This not only enhances transparency but also facilitates easier invoice management.

FlexPricing is ideal for software platforms that have integrated payments within their solution. ISVs who facilitate bank transfer payments or work with membership, payroll, and subscription-based businesses are perfect candidates for this feature. On average, partners leveraging FlexPricing have the potential to triple their revenue-sharing amounts.

"At Worldline, we constantly strive to meet the needs of our partners, and FlexPricing is a direct response to those requests. FlexPricing opens new avenues for growth and profitability for software vendors, leading the charge in our customer-centric product strategy," said Justin Passalaqua, CEO, North America at Worldline Merchant Services. "It's a comprehensive solution that can adapt to various business models and market conditions."

FlexPricing is now available for all current and prospective partners on the Worldline North American e-commerce platform. For more information on how FlexPricing can assist your business, please contact [email protected].

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. In North America, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for software providers across over 60 industries. Services offered by Worldline in North America include online payment processing, full service or gateway processing, recurring billing, and access to a robust set of APIs.

