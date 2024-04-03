Worldline North America celebrates third consecutive certification as a Great Place To Work®

VICTORIA, BC, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, is proud to announce that its Canadian office has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year, following a comprehensive, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is a result of direct feedback from employees, gathered through an extensive and confidential survey about their workplace experience.

"We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place To Work® aonce again, as this recognition is completely based on employees providing feedback. This third consecutive certification highlights our dedication to supporting our team members in achieving fulfilling careers and highlights our employees continued desire to stay and grow with us," says Justin Passalaqua, Worldline North America Managing Director. "We have cultivated an empowering culture that prioritizes inclusivity and diversity, empowering unique and innovative work projects, extensive training opportunities, and the ability to make a real impact on society."

Employees enjoy a competitive benefits package, including 100% employer paid health and dental coverage, parental leave top-up, a lifestyle spending account and healthy snacks and beverages in office. Additionally, our office amenities include regular in-person and online social events. According to Great Place To Work, CertifiedTM companies have better leadership, fairer paths to promotions, reduced burnout rates, and 93% more employees look forward to work.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada said "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from reduced turnover and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," She added that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. Worldline.com

In North America, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for software providers across over 60 industries. Services offered by Worldline in North America include online payment processing, full service or gateway processing, recurring billing, and access to a robust set of APIs. Worldline has 150+ employees across Canada and the USA. worldline.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Follow us

Blog, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

SOURCE Worldline