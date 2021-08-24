Worldlink Specialty LLC Goes Live with New Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform

BREA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today Worldlink Specialty LLC, a Denver-based MGU, has gone live with a new Helipad and Non-owned Aircraft Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. Worldlink Specialty has been using the Policy Admin+ Edition of the platform since 2017, and the Helipad program is the latest expansion of the platform.

Worldlink Specialty managed their original Non-Owned Aircraft Program with the Nexsure Insurance Platform when an opportunity was presented to offer a unique Helipad offering through Allianz Global & Corporate Specialty.

The implementation was completed in six months from contract initiation to go live. It provided a seamless add-on of the Helipad offering to the existing program to provide endorsement exposure when a prospect is already looking for related insurance in this space (movies, corporate). Worldlink was able to address a niche market and be the first to market with the solution.

"We have a strong relationship with the XDimensional Team, especially the implementation and configuration team," said Chuck Kohler, CEO, Worldlink Specialty. "XDTI was able to help us be first to market with the solution and helped us reinforce our capabilities with Allianz Global & Corporate Specialty."

"Worldlink Specialty is an innovative, process-driven customer," said Krista Weaver, President, and COO, XDimensional Technologies. "They bring industry expertise and forward-thinking to everything they do. We look forward to a long-term relationship and are well-aligned to launch the next program for Worldlink."

About Worldlink Specialty LLC

Worldlink Specialty is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) established to underwrite Non-Owned Aviation risks. For more information, visit worldlinkspecialty.com.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

Media Contact:

Beth Bartlick

VP, Marketing

XDimensional Technologies

860-212-5799

[email protected]

SOURCE XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

