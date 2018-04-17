Worldpay adds smart terminal from PAX to its SmartPay Series™

"At Worldpay we strive to create solutions for merchants that meet the new and changing demands of their customers, which is why we created our SmartPay Series," said Jon Pollock, SVP of Product Management at Worldpay. "By adding a variety of form factors, and now the handheld PAX A920, merchants can accept payments as well as streamline the same loyalty, payroll, inventory and sales tools across multiple smart devices."

With an open-solution design, powered by AEVI, Worldpay can offer its channel partners and merchants innovative terminals, all of which go beyond the POS with applications that will help grow revenue through loyalty and analytics tools.

"From the outset, we've sought to deliver unique flexibility and choice to merchants, by enabling the PAX A920 to our app marketplace, we continue to do just that," said Mike Camerling, CEO at AEVI. "We will continue to work with Worldpay to deploy our platform on more devices and provide even more business applications to further meet the needs of businesses in this changing payments landscape."

The PAX A920 features a sleek design with a large touchscreen, a fast thermal printer and contactless capability making it ideal for line-busting, pay-at-the-table and other trending payment methods. The PAX A920 is expected to be available from Worldpay starting in June 2018.

"Our A920 was designed to be a secure Android platform with the horse power to run the kind of innovative applications Worldpay and AEVI are using it for," said Andy Chau, President and CEO at PAX Technology, Inc. "We are excited to bring the most advanced Android payment solution to Worldpay's merchants. Our device's compact and elegant design provides merchants win with an easy-to-integrate solution that enhances their ability to run their business."

Learn more about the SmartPay Series™ from Worldpay, and other merchant solutions such as FastAccess Funding, at ETA TRANSACT at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas April 17-19 where Worldpay will be demoing AEVI-enabled devices including PAX A920. This and other information on POS solutions for small businesses from Worldpay can be found here.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY."

About PAX (www.pax.us)

PAX Technology is an innovative global provider of electronic payment solutions, offering world-class, cost-effective and superior quality products. Building on its service excellence and proven leadership position, PAX is one of the fastest growing payment industry suppliers with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, excellent R&D capabilities and a worldwide network of sales and channel partners. PAX is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange as PAX Global Technology Ltd. (00327.HK).

About AEVI

AEVI brings acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers, with an open Ecosystem that combines apps, payment services and a multi-vendor selection of payment devices. Selecting from a marketplace of high-quality apps and services, Acquirers can quickly create differentiated, innovative SmartPOS solutions under their own brands. Our centralized payments as a service platform eliminates obstacles, and helps Acquirers simplify the complex payment landscape with a single integration and access to a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, back office reporting tools for enhanced control and flexibility. We welcome Acquirers, App Solution Partners and Hardware Vendors to build on our vision of an open, collaborative payments Ecosystem unrestricted by device vendors, currencies, borders or regulations. AEVI.com.

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

