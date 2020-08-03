Worldpay from FIS Joins Klaytn Blockchain Governance Council

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao(KRX: 035720), has announced that global financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS is joining the Klaytn Governance Council.

Worldpay will work with the council to develop a blockchain-based omnichannel distribution hub to service global credit and debit card processing for Klaytn and its ecosystem partners including exchanges, traders and custodians.

"We are excited to welcome Worldpay to join the Klaytn Governance Council," said Sangmin Seo, the Head of Platform Group at Klaytn. "We look forward to working with this payments leader to implement use cases that will foster the development of blockchain-empowered digital payment solutions."

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and a friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

